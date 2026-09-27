Team UK's Golden Glory: Showered In Shanghai With Precious Metals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An aircraft maintenance engineer, a lab technician and the coolest refrigeration expert on the planet, are among 21 UK medallists that have shown the World the strength in depth of our nation's skills.

Team UK, the nation's brightest young apprentices and professionals, were showered with medals as they triumphed in the city of Shanghai picking up two golds, one silver and three bronze medals at the 'skills Olympics'.

A further 13 Medals for Excellence, denoting achieving worldclass standards, were awarded to the UK meaning medal recognition for 19 of the 25 skills* Team UK competed in.

This is the strongest Team UK performance since 2017, when the event was held in Abu Dhabi, with Team UK 7th (of 69) in terms of average points scored**.

The WorldSkills Finals, the World's biggest and most prestigious skills competition drew to a close last night (Sunday September 27th), with a spectacular closing ceremony before a packed Mercedes Benz Arena.

Team UK, selected, trained and managed by WorldSkills UK,

Gold medals went to:

Chemical Laboratory Technology, Ruth Douglas, aged 21, from Banbridge, Northern Ireland, who works at Almac and attends Southern Regional College.

Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Samuel Jones, aged 21, from Ashton, near Wigan, who works for Industrial Cooling Equipment Ltd and attends PRTC, Burnley.

A Silver Medal went to:

Aircraft Maintenance, Elyot Harmston, (who has a BTEC), aged (23) from Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, who works for the Shuttleworth Collection maintaining historic aircraft

Bronze Medals went to:

Car Painting, Oisin McKerr, aged 21, from Lurgan, Northern Ireland, who works for Porters Body Shop and attends Southern Regional College.

Beauty Therapy, Neve Dunn, aged 20, from South Shields who works for Crown Hair and Beauty and attends Tyne Coast College

Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing), Oliver Coombs (who has a BTEC), aged 20, from Bath, who works for BIMTek and attends Bath College

Medals for Excellence (which denotes achieving worldclass standards) went to:

Mechatronics Liz Hopkinson, aged 23, from Alfreton, Derbyshire and Emily Bettridge, aged 23, from Nottingham, who both work for Toyota

CNC Milling, Tomas Ankers (who has a BTEC), aged 19 for Wrexham, who works for Electroimpact and attends Coleg Cambria

Plumbing & Heating, Andrew McCann, aged 21, from Aughnacloy, in Northern Ireland, who works for AMC Plumbing & Heating and attends South West College

Autobody Repair, Joe Wilton, aged 20, from Ballymena, Northern Ireland (who has a BTEC) who works for SDM Paintwork and 20, who attends Riverpark Training

Web Technologies, Finn Gallagher, aged 20, from Cardiff and attends Cardiff University

Electrical Installation, Jonathan Gough, aged 22, from Waringstown, Northern Ireland, (who has a BTEC), who is self-employed and attends Southern Regional College

Bricklaying, Joseph Shingler, aged 21, from Shrewsbury, who works for the Shingler Group and attends Shrewsbury College.

Painting & Decorating, Shelby Fitzakerly, aged 20, from Accrington, who works for SPAIN Building & Maintenance and attends Accrington and Rossendale College

Hairdressing Katie Sime, aged 21, from Drybrook, Gloucestershire, who works for Reds Hair Company

IT Network Systems Administration, Charlie Priestley, aged 21, from Aberdeen, who works for North East Scotland College, and attends Robert Gordon University

Industry 4.0, Caolan McCartan, from Newry and Patrick Sheerin, both aged 24, from Portadown, who both attend Southern Regional College

3D Digital Game Art, Logan Cook, aged 21, from Newport who attends Coleg Gwent

Renewable Energy, Madeleine Warburton , aged 20, from Ashby -de-la- Zouch, who is employed by RWE and attends GRWP Coleg Menai

Ben Blackledge, CEO of WorldSkills UK said:“This is a terrific set of results which everyone in the UK should be proud of.

“Each and every one of the team has put in a phenomenal effort – not just this week, but the three years that they have been in the process, competing, learning and evolving their skills throughout the process.

“Being part of this amazing international skills movement gives us the knowledge and expertise to help thousands of young learners across the UK prepare for the world of work.

“WorldSkills UK is liaising with the Government and the Milburn Commission about ensuring that more young people can benefit from involvement in WorldSkills UK's competitions, locally, regionally and nationally to help tackle the rising number of NEETs.”

Pearson is the official partner of Team UK for WorldSkills Shanghai

All the UK's 28 young professionals and apprentices, exponents of a wide range of skills from high tech robotics and Industry 4.0 to Bricklaying and Beauticians, will return home enhanced by the life-changing experience competing against 1,400 of their peers from more than 70 nations.

WorldSkills UK is developing a game-changing programme to bring skills competitions in to classrooms and colleges across the country and is talking to Government and the Milburn Commission about how they can be engaged on the frontline in the battle to bring down the number of young NEETs (Not in Education, Employment or Learning).

WorldSkills UK, is a partly government funded charity that helps young people from all backgrounds develop the skills they need to thrive in work, at a time when too many young people are struggling to land their first job and employers are experiencing financial challenges and shortages of skilled applicants.

Minister for Skills, Baroness Jacqui Smith, who flew to China to cheer on the team said:“I couldn't be prouder of Team UK – they have all worked so hard and been brilliant, just to get here.

“My message to team UK is we already know that you are brilliant now's your opportunity to show the World.”

Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Vocational Qualifications and Training at Pearson, said:

"A huge congratulations to Team UK on their impressive performance at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026. It's been inspiring to see such talent, dedication, and determination on display against the very best in the world.

“Every competitor has shown what young people can achieve when talent is nurtured, skills are honed, and ambition is encouraged. What we've seen from Team UK this week is a testament not only to the hard work and commitment of the competitors themselves, but also to the educators and employers who have supported them along the way.”

*Note some skills disciplines are team events with two participants per team

** The average score table is the total number of points divided by the number of team members

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See Team UK on the One Show

Further information from Dan Kirkby 07785 392735

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at