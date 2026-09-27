KEMIMOTO's Heated Motorcycle Gloves Get A Magnetic Upgrade

Heated motorcycle gloves

Magnetic hybrid-power heated motorcycle gloves

CO, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KEMIMOTO, an automotive and powersports accessories brand, is highlighting its heated motorcycle gloves lineup, a product category built around the practical demands of cold-weather motorcycle riding. The lineup has recently been expanded with the Magnetic Hybrid-Power Heated Motorcycle Gloves, a new model that introduces a magnetic quick-connect power cable to the brand's heated glove range. The addition gives riders another option as they prepare for lower-temperature conditions on the road.

Heated Motorcycle Gloves Address Cold-Weather Riding Needs

Hand exposure is one of the more direct challenges riders face once temperatures drop. Unlike other parts of the body that can be layered with additional clothing, the hands remain in continuous contact with the handlebar, throttle, and brake lever, and they are directly exposed to wind generated by the motorcycle's forward motion. As ambient temperatures fall, this exposure can affect grip, dexterity, and overall comfort during a ride.

Heated motorcycle gloves are designed to address this specific condition. Rather than relying solely on insulation to retain existing body heat, as standard winter gloves do, heated gloves incorporate a powered heating element that actively generates warmth. This distinction places heated gloves within a separate category from conventional thermal riding gloves, and it is the reason KEMIMOTO maintains a dedicated heated glove line within its broader motorcycle accessories.

The category sits alongside other cold-weather accessories in KEMIMOTO's product range, including heated jackets, heated vests, and heated pants, reflecting a broader focus on gear intended for use across colder seasons. Heated motorcycle gloves in particular are positioned for riders who continue using their motorcycles through fall and winter rather than storing them for the season.

Heated Motorcycle Gloves for Seasonal Motorcycle Use

The relevance of heated motorcycle gloves varies with how and where a motorcycle is used. Several riding contexts commonly come into play:

● Daily commuting, where riders face repeated exposure to cold morning or evening temperatures over shorter but frequent trips

● Recreational riding, where a longer weekend route can bring a wider range of conditions within a single ride, including temperature drops at higher elevations or during early morning starts

● Longer-distance or touring rides, where extended time on the road means extended exposure to wind and cold air, compounding the effect of dropping temperatures over several hours

For riders who continue this kind of riding into the fall and winter months, a heated glove is one option intended to address the hand exposure that comes with sustained time on the bike. KEMIMOTO's current heated glove collection includes multiple models at different price points and with different feature sets, giving riders a choice depending on their specific riding pattern, whether that is a short daily commute or a longer seasonal touring route. The Magnetic Hybrid-Power model is the newest addition to that collection.

Magnetic Hybrid-Power Heated Motorcycle Gloves Join the Lineup

The Magnetic Hybrid-Power Heated Motorcycle Gloves are a recently launched addition to KEMIMOTO's heated glove category. The model is built around a magnetic quick-connect power cable, a design element that distinguishes it from gloves that rely on a standard plug-in connector.

According to KEMIMOTO's official product page, the gloves are designed to draw on two power sources. One is a magnetic quick-connect cable that lets the glove snap into a power source without the alignment typically required by a traditional plug connector. The other is a 12V power connection, through which the gloves are described as heating and recharging their internal batteries at the same time while the motorcycle is running, so that battery power remains available after the rider disconnects from the bike's electrical system. This two-source design is the basis for the "Hybrid-Power" portion of the product name, with KEMIMOTO describing the two sources as working together rather than as separate or interchangeable systems.

The new model also incorporates full-hand dual-zone heating, which KEMIMOTO describes as heating both the palm and the back of the hand, rather than only the back of the hand as with some heating designs. The heating layer itself uses carbon-fiber heating elements, which the brand states are intended to produce steady, even warmth across the glove.

In terms of construction, KEMIMOTO's product information describes a layered build made up of:

● A windproof shell

● A waterproof membrane

● The carbon-fiber heating layer

● A breathable lining

● A sherpa fleece lining

The company's product materials also reference impact protection, waterproof performance, and freedom of movement as design considerations for the glove, alongside its intended use across touring, commuting, and off-the-bike scenarios.

Magnetic Connection Adds a Practical Design Element

The magnetic quick-connect cable is the central design change introduced with this model. In practice, it replaces the plug-style connector found on some heated gloves with a magnetic attachment point. KEMIMOTO describes this as a one-second connection that does not require aligning pins or manually plugging in a cable, and states that it can be connected or disconnected while the glove is still being worn.

This kind of connector changes how the glove is engaged with a power source, rather than changing how the glove generates heat. The heating itself is handled by the carbon-fiber elements built into the glove; the magnetic cable is the mechanism by which the glove receives power from the motorcycle's 12V system. KEMIMOTO's materials describe the benefit of this approach as one of convenience during connection and disconnection, rather than as a claim about heating performance, battery capacity, or durability.

KEMIMOTO has not published independent test data, certifications, or comparative figures regarding the connector's strength, speed, or safety relative to other connection types, and this release does not make claims in those areas. The magnetic connector is presented here as a design feature rather than as a performance benchmark.

KEMIMOTO's Motorcycle Accessory Range

The Magnetic Hybrid-Power Heated Motorcycle Gloves join an existing lineup of heated glove models offered by KEMIMOTO, which vary in battery configuration, heating zones, and price. Together, they make up the brand's heated glove category, one part of a wider set of motorcycle and powersports accessories that KEMIMOTO produces.

KEMIMOTO's broader accessory portfolio extends beyond gloves to other rider-worn heated gear, including jackets, vests, and pants, as well as UTV and ATV accessories such as windshields, doors, lighting, and storage components. The heated glove category represents the segment of that portfolio focused specifically on rider comfort in cold-weather conditions, and the new magnetic-connector model reflects a continued update to that segment.

By introducing a new connection method within an existing product line, rather than launching an entirely separate product category, KEMIMOTO's latest release is presented as an incremental addition to its current heated glove offering, intended to give riders an additional configuration to consider alongside the brand's existing models.

About KEMIMOTO

KEMIMOTO is an automotive and powersports accessories brand serving motorcycle, UTV, ATV, and other outdoor vehicle users. Its product portfolio includes accessories related to riding comfort, vehicle protection, storage, and lighting, among other recreational and utility applications.

Amelia Lin

KEMIMOTO TECH CO., LIMITED

+1 669-271-5961

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KEMIMOTO's Heated Motorcycle Gloves Get a Magnetic Upgrade News Provided By KEMIMOTO TECH CO., LIMITED September 27, 2026, 13:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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