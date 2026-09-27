Bengal Govt Would Protect 'Gaumata', Will Jail Those Who Insult Saints: CM Adhikari

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government would protect 'gaumata' (cow) and will take action against those who will insult sadhus and will send them to jail.

Speaking at a Bhagavad Gita recital event organised by Bangur Jagaran Mancha at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Chief Minister Adhikari added that the insult of any saint or sage will not be tolerated in West Bengal.

The statement from the Chief Minister comes at a time when political controversies have been surfacing in the state regarding religious statements of saints over eating habits of Bengalis during Durga Puja.

He also said that there was nothing to fear while following or promoting a faith.

"Recite and distribute the Bhagavad Gita, distribute Hanuman Chalisa without any hesitation. Chant Hare Krishna mantras, blow conches; there is nothing to be scared of. The winds have changed," he added.

At the same time, Chief Minister Adhikari outlined the state government's priorities regarding religious and cultural traditions.

"The government of tika, sikha, dhoti, tulsi has arrived. The (BJP) government to protect 'gaumata' is here. The government would imprison those who insult monks. Insult against saints and gurus will not be tolerated here," the Chief Minister said.

He also urged the gathering to remain alert against divisive forces.

"We all have to remain united and alert against the 'tukde tukde' (anti-national forces) gang who raise 'Kashmir maange azadi' slogans," CM Adhikari said.

The event saw 11,000 people recite the Bhagavad Gita in unison.

The Chief Minister also said, "I am not here as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. I am here as a Sanatani, as a child of Mata Bharati, and I have come to sit here among you. I have come to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for the awakening that you have recently brought about in West Bengal."

He told that on December 29, a historic programme of Gita recitation by ten lakh voices is being organised in Kolkata.