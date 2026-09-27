Delhi CM, City BJP Chief Join Party Workers In Tuning In To 'Mann Ki Baat' At 6,538 Locations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra and other senior leaders, along with party workers, listened to the“Mann Ki Baat” programme at 6,538 locations across the city, a party leader said on Sunday.

Malhotra listened to the programme with local RWA representatives and BJP workers at Akasa, Main Road, Bijwasan. Councillor Jaiveer Rana, District President Ravindra Solanki, BJP leader Ramesh Shokhanda and other office-bearers were also present.

The Chief Minister listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio show, 'Mann Ki Baat', at the DDA Ground, Rohini Sector-21, along with MP Yogendra Chandolia, Delhi government Minister Pravesh Verma and local residents.

She said that Mann Ki Baat has become the voice of the soul of the nation. Every month, the Prime Minister provides a national platform to the small and big achievements of citizens and the stories of ordinary people.

“This has strengthened positivity and the spirit of service in society. The Delhi government will take forward the Prime Minister's resolve of“Viksit Bharat – Nasha Mukt Yuva” to schools, colleges and RWAs. Mann Ki Baat has truly emerged as one of the most powerful mediums of public awareness and social consciousness,” she said.

Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra said that inspired by the thoughts and call to action of PM Modi, we will continue working to further strengthen our resolve of“Seva se Sangathan and Sangathan se Rashtra Nirman”.

He said that Mann Ki Baat is no longer merely a radio programme; it has become one of the largest platforms for social awareness.

“Today, the issues he raised, including a drug-free India, cleanliness, women's empowerment and 'Made in India', directly touched the hearts of the people. Delhi BJP workers are committed to taking every message of the Prime Minister to the ground. Mann Ki Baat has worked to connect every section of society with nation-building,” he said.

Earlier, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood listened to the Mann Ki Baat programme with BJP workers in Janakpuri, while Transport Minister Pankaj Singh listened to the programme in Kunwar Singh Nagar.

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, Delhi BJP Organisation General Secretary Pawan Rana, MP Bansuri Swaraj, Jal Board Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, Delhi BJP General Secretary Vishnu Mittal and District President Ravindra Chaudhary listened to the radio show at the New Delhi BJP District Office along with senior office-bearers and party workers.

Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and MLA Ajay Mahawar listened to the Mann Ki Baat programme at Yamuna Vihar under Ghonda Assembly constituency. South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri listened to the programme at Sainik Farms, West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat at Dwarka and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal at Wazirpur Industrial Area.

Delhi BJP General Secretary Mohan Lal Gihara listened to the Mann Ki Baat programme with party workers at Madipur Mandal, while former Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta attended the programme with workers in West Patel Nagar.