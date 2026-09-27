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What's next for your career? Ru'ya 2026 opens tomorrow with 150+ employers and thousands of opportunities
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) : Thousands of young Emiratis will arrive at Dubai World Trade Centre tomorrow to meet employers, explore careers they may never have considered and discover the skills shaping the future of work, as Ru'ya 2026 opens for three days of recruitment, career discovery and hands-on experiences.
Taking place from 28-30 September, Ru'ya will bring together more than 150 employers across 23+ sectors, alongside universities, government entities and industry partners, giving school and university students, graduates and young professionals the chance to explore one deceptively simple question: what comes next?
Under the theme 'Ready for What's Next? The Future of Work', this year's edition is designed around a world of work that is changing quickly. Recruitment remains at the heart of Ru'ya, but sits alongside career guidance, education, leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation and STEM - giving visitors the opportunity not only to find jobs, but to explore where their interests, skills and ambitions could take them.
Asma Al Sharif, Assistant Vice President for Sustainability and Exhibitions Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, said: "One of the most exciting things about Ru'ya is that you don't need to arrive knowing exactly what you want to do. You might come to meet an employer and leave having discovered an industry, university course or career path you hadn't previously considered.
"The world of work is changing quickly, and young Emiratis have more choices in front of them than ever before. Ru'ya is about giving them the people, information and experiences that can help turn those choices into a next step."
More than finding a job
For students still deciding what 'next' looks like, the Academic Hub brings the education conversation into the heart of Ru'ya. With the support of KHDA, students can explore universities and majors in the UAE and abroad, understand scholarships and admissions, discover internships and connect their academic choices with the careers they could eventually lead to.
The conversations continue inside the Ru'ya Podcast Studio, returning this year in collaboration with Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI). Industry leaders, employers and young Emiratis will tackle the questions shaping working life - from emerging career opportunities and changing workplace expectations to the skills young people will need as AI and technology reshape industries.
Across the wider show, visitors can also explore activities spanning leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation and STEM, creating opportunities to test skills, compete, learn and experience different career paths rather than simply hear about them.
150+ employers - and more ways to build a career
For visitors ready to make their next move, the choice of employers is deliberately broad. More than 150 organisations across 23+ sectors will be at Ru'ya, spanning banking, technology, professional services, government, retail, infrastructure and emerging industries.
Participating organisations include ADIB, Al Futtaim, Bain & Company, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Police, e&, Emirates NBD, EY, KPMG, Majid Al Futtaim, Mastercard, PwC, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), UAE Space Agency, and Unilever.
Taking place from 28-30 September, Ru'ya will bring together more than 150 employers across 23+ sectors, alongside universities, government entities and industry partners, giving school and university students, graduates and young professionals the chance to explore one deceptively simple question: what comes next?
Under the theme 'Ready for What's Next? The Future of Work', this year's edition is designed around a world of work that is changing quickly. Recruitment remains at the heart of Ru'ya, but sits alongside career guidance, education, leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation and STEM - giving visitors the opportunity not only to find jobs, but to explore where their interests, skills and ambitions could take them.
Asma Al Sharif, Assistant Vice President for Sustainability and Exhibitions Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, said: "One of the most exciting things about Ru'ya is that you don't need to arrive knowing exactly what you want to do. You might come to meet an employer and leave having discovered an industry, university course or career path you hadn't previously considered.
"The world of work is changing quickly, and young Emiratis have more choices in front of them than ever before. Ru'ya is about giving them the people, information and experiences that can help turn those choices into a next step."
More than finding a job
For students still deciding what 'next' looks like, the Academic Hub brings the education conversation into the heart of Ru'ya. With the support of KHDA, students can explore universities and majors in the UAE and abroad, understand scholarships and admissions, discover internships and connect their academic choices with the careers they could eventually lead to.
The conversations continue inside the Ru'ya Podcast Studio, returning this year in collaboration with Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI). Industry leaders, employers and young Emiratis will tackle the questions shaping working life - from emerging career opportunities and changing workplace expectations to the skills young people will need as AI and technology reshape industries.
Across the wider show, visitors can also explore activities spanning leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation and STEM, creating opportunities to test skills, compete, learn and experience different career paths rather than simply hear about them.
150+ employers - and more ways to build a career
For visitors ready to make their next move, the choice of employers is deliberately broad. More than 150 organisations across 23+ sectors will be at Ru'ya, spanning banking, technology, professional services, government, retail, infrastructure and emerging industries.
Participating organisations include ADIB, Al Futtaim, Bain & Company, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Police, e&, Emirates NBD, EY, KPMG, Majid Al Futtaim, Mastercard, PwC, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), UAE Space Agency, and Unilever.
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