Xtremediscount Expands Xtreme HD IPTV Platform With New Apps, Free VPN And Instant 36-Hour IPTV Free Trial

Fairfax, Virginia, Sept. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S.-based IPTV provider marks roughly a decade in business with a major September 15 platform update focused on easier setup, sports discovery, remote support, communication and network troubleshooting.

XtremeDiscount, a U.S.-based provider of Xtreme HD IPTV service, announced a major platform expansion launched September 15, 2026. The update introduced new TiviMate-based and Smarters-based branded applications, a dedicated Sports Hub, integrated VPN functionality, remote configuration and troubleshooting tools, in-app announcements, and broader access to a free private VPN service.

The company says the update was designed around a simple goal: make IPTV easier to install, easier to navigate and easier to support. Instead of asking customers to manage long server addresses, separate premium app activations and complicated troubleshooting steps, XtremeDiscount has moved more of that experience into its own applications and support infrastructure.

A September 15 Update Built Around Support and Simplicity

XtremeDiscount says it has operated for about 10 years and has increasingly focused on simplifying the customer side of IPTV. The September 15 release is its most visible step in that direction: two newly updated branded apps were launched on the same day alongside performance and stability improvements and an expanded free-VPN program.

The TiviMate-based XtremeDiscount app is built on the newer TiviMate 5.3.3 generation and adds features not found in the standard player in the same form, including the company's Sports Hub, integrated VPN support, remote VPN server management, XtremeDiscount announcements, remote support and configuration, and centrally managed IPTV server updates. Premium player functionality is enabled without requiring customers to purchase or register for a separate TiviMate Premium account.





Sports Hub: Finding the Game Without Searching Thousands of Channels

One of the headline additions is the new Sports Hub. IPTV lineups can contain thousands of channels, which can make locating a specific game difficult even when the event is available. XtremeDiscount's Sports Hub displays current and upcoming sporting events and searches across the available channel lineup to identify channels associated with the selected event.

The feature is intended to reduce the amount of time viewers spend moving between sports categories. A user can select an event and see the channels that may be carrying it rather than manually searching the entire guide.





XtremeDiscount offers a broad international sports lineup. The company highlights major U.S. leagues and events such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA sports, UFC and boxing, alongside global football/soccer competitions including the UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and MLS. Motorsports, tennis, golf, cricket and rugby are also part of the wider sports offering.

Free Private VPN - Built Into the Apps or Available Separately

The September expansion also puts VPN access directly inside XtremeDiscount's newest IPTV applications. The first private VPN location is in Virginia, with additional locations planned. XtremeDiscount describes the server infrastructure as having network connectivity of up to 2 Gbps; individual user speeds can vary based on the customer's own internet connection, Wi-Fi or Ethernet setup, device, location and network conditions.

The VPN is intended to provide an alternate route when an ISP route is poor, traffic is filtered, or a connection to the IPTV service is otherwise having difficulty. XtremeDiscount does not position a VPN as a universal cure for buffering: local Wi-Fi, bandwidth, device performance, congestion and the original stream can also affect playback.

The free VPN program is not limited to people using the newest branded apps. XtremeDiscount says anyone who requests access can be provided with an OpenVPN configuration URL or.ovpn configuration for use with OpenVPN Connect and other compatible OpenVPN clients. The company says there are currently no separate data or bandwidth limits imposed by its free-VPN program. Devices must, of course, support a compatible OpenVPN client or configuration method.

A Second Choice: IPTV Smarters Xtreme Edition

XtremeDiscount also launched its updated IPTV Smarters Xtreme Edition on September 15. Based on the familiar Smarters 4.0.5 platform, the branded version is designed for customers who prefer the Smarters interface while still benefiting from XtremeDiscount-specific support features.

Premium functionality is included without a separate Smarters premium activation. The app also adds VPN support, remote settings management and remote-support capabilities. XtremeDiscount says both of its branded applications are free to download and use as players; an IPTV subscription or compatible third-party playlist is still required for content.

Remote Troubleshooting Instead of Long Setup Instructions

A major reason XtremeDiscount developed its own applications was to improve support. The company says its support team can remotely manage many supported TiviMate and playlist settings, update supported server information, adjust VPN configuration and assist with troubleshooting without requiring the customer to repeatedly navigate settings using a television remote.

This also gives XtremeDiscount a way to respond to server or configuration changes centrally. When supported settings need to be changed, the goal is to reduce the number of customers who have to manually type a new IPTV URL or alter a series of technical settings themselves.

In-App Announcements Keep Customers Informed

The TiviMate-based app also introduces XtremeDiscount-controlled in-app announcements. The company can use these messages for service notices, maintenance information, feature updates, support instructions, server changes and other important communications. This provides a direct communication channel inside the application rather than relying only on email or a customer finding a website notice.

Live TV, Movies, Series and a Full Program Guide

The new support features sit on top of the core IPTV experience. XtremeDiscount currently advertises more than 25,000 live channels, 160,000 movies and 35,000 television series, along with electronic program guide support, HD and 4K content where available, sports and pay-per-view programming, and international channel categories.

For Apple users, XtremeDiscount also supports compatible third-party IPTV players such as UHF – Love Your IPTV on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad and Mac, giving customers options beyond the company's Android-focused branded applications.

The Apps Are Free - and Third-Party IPTV Users Can Ask for Access

XtremeDiscount says its two newest branded applications are completely free to download and do not require a separate premium-app purchase. Existing XtremeDiscount customers can use the apps with their service, while people using another IPTV provider can contact XtremeDiscount through live chat or Telegram and ask for assistance adding a compatible third-party service to one of the branded apps.

For Firestick and Android TV users, the TiviMate Xtreme Edition can be installed through the Downloader app using code 9451449. XtremeDiscount also maintains a setup guide for customers who want step-by-step installation instructions.

TiviMate Xtreme Edition setup guide:

International Xtreme HD IPTV Service With an Instant 36-Hour IPTV Free Trial

XtremeDiscount positions Xtreme HD IPTV as an international service rather than a U.S.-only offering. Its channel lineup is designed for viewers across markets including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, South Asia and other international regions, subject to available channel categories.

New users can start an instant 36-hour IPTV free trial on supported devices without entering payment information. The free IPTV trial is designed to let prospective customers test Xtreme HD IPTV, explore the app experience, check live TV and sports availability, and evaluate performance on their own internet connection before purchasing a plan. No credit card or other payment information is required to begin the trial.

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