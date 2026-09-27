Tourism Emerging As Key Driver Of Tripura Economy: CM Manik Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Sep 27 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that tourism was emerging as an important driver of the state's economic growth and would create more employment opportunities for the youth.

Speaking to the media after attending a live listening session of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 138th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' at Baishnabtilla Community Hall near Amtali bypass on the outskirts of the capital city, Saha said the state government had undertaken development and renovation of several temples, heritage sites and tourist destinations following the path shown by the Prime Minister.

Saha, who attended the programme along with BJP MLA Mina Rani Sarkar and senior party leaders, said the initiatives had started yielding results, with an increase in tourist footfall in different parts of the state.

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, the Chief Minister said tourism had considerable potential to contribute to Tripura's economic development while generating livelihood and employment opportunities, particularly for young people. He said that the development of tourism and the increase in the number of tourists would boost the state's economy, further increase its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and generate more employment opportunities.

Saha added that Tripura already ranked second among the northeastern states in terms of GSDP.“Following the path shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have developed and renovated various temples and heritage sites in Tripura. We are seeing the impact through an increase in tourist footfall,” he said.

Saha said the government was taking steps to improve tourism infrastructure and facilities and promote the state's tourist destinations so that local communities could also benefit from the expansion of the sector.“Tourism has a major contribution to the economy, including revenue generation through GSDP and other sources. In many countries and regions, tourism has become a strong economic driver,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the state government was also focusing on skill development and providing training to people in local communities to enable them to participate in tourism-related activities and derive economic benefits from the sector.

According to Saha, the development of tourism would have a positive impact on Tripura's economy and help generate additional employment opportunities, particularly for the state's young population.“Today (Sunday), as World Tourism Day is being observed, the importance of promoting tourism further becomes even more significant,” he said.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of peace and stability for development, saying that sustained economic and social development could take place only in an atmosphere of peace.

Saha, along with a large number of people and BJP leaders, participated in the 'Mann Ki Baat' listening programme organised by the Badharghat Mandal of the BJP.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote:“On World Tourism Day, let us celebrate the breathtaking beauty, rich heritage and vibrant culture of Tripura. From the pristine waters of Neermahal to the serene hills of Jampui, our state holds incredible treasures for every traveller. Come, explore the unexplored.”