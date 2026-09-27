India Delivers Medical Supplies In Afghanistan, Reaffirms Humanitarian Support

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Kabul, Sep 27 (IANS) India on Sunday delivered another consignment of life-saving medicines and medical consumables in Kabul as part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

"India's humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan continues. Another consignment from India has reached Kabul, including life-saving medicines and medical consumables for government hospital in the city. Health remains at the heart of India's humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

This comes amid India's sustained efforts to provide humanitarian support to Afghanistan, including the supply of essential medicines, relief materials, and other aid.

On August 20, India delivered medicines and medical consumables to a government hospital in Kabul and reaffirmed its health partnership with the people of Afghanistan.

"Augmenting Afghanistan's healthcare! Reaffirming its enduring health partnership with the friendly people of Afghanistan, India delivers medicines and medical consumables to a Government Hospital in Kabul," the MEA posted on X.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had stated that India and Afghanistan share a "very longstanding relationship" and the engagement between the two nations has gained momentum over the past year.

Addressing a biweekly media briefing in New Delhi on August 18, Jaiswal recalled the recent diplomatic steps, including the elevation of India's technical mission in Kabul to an embassy.

Asked about the presence of the Joint Secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran) division at Afghanistan's "Victory Day" event hosted at the embassy in New Delhi, he said: "Afghanistan held their Victory Day event here yesterday, which, as you mentioned, was attended on behalf of the Government of India by our Joint Secretary who handles Afghanistan affairs. India and Afghanistan share a long-standing relationship with the Afghan people. Our engagement with Afghanistan has gained momentum over the last one year or so, including through diplomatic exchanges, humanitarian assistance that we have offered, as also our development cooperation programs."

"The nature and level of engagement with Afghanistan will continue to be guided by these priorities that I just outlined. In October of 2025, we had elevated the status of our technical mission in Kabul to that of an Embassy. And as a result, the head of our technical mission was designated as Charge d'Affaires, or his position was elevated. We shall keep you updated if there is any further progress on this account," he added.

In July, India delivered relief material, including food items and family tents, to Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority to support affected communities amid devastating floods in Nuristan.

"In the wake of the devastating floods in Nuristan, India delivers relief materials, including food items and family tents, to Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority to support affected communities. India stands with the Afghan people at this difficult time," the MEA wrote on X.

In June, India sent another five tonnes of essential medicines to Kabul, reflecting its long-standing commitment to the welfare and well-being of the Afghan people.

Taking to X, the MEA said, "India delivers another 5 tonnes of essential medicines to Kabul, reaffirming its enduring commitment to humanitarian assistance and the well-being of the Afghan people."