Avtar Gill Remembers 'Forever King Of Romance' Yash Chopra On His Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Veteran actor Avtar Gill remembered the 'forever King of Romance' Yash Chopra on his birth anniversary on Sunday.

Dropping a black-and-white picture with the legendary filmmaker, Avtar Gill wrote a heartfelt note on his official Instagram handle, saying, "Remembering the legendary Yash Chopra ji on his birth anniversary (folded hands emoji) One of the greatest filmmakers and storytellers in the history of Indian cinema, and forever the King of Romance. As the founder of Yash Raj Films, Yash ji created a legacy that continues to inspire generations. (sic)".

He recalled his experience of working with Yash Chopra in the 1984 release 'Mashaal'. Aside from being a gifted filmmaker, he also remembered him as a warm, kind, and affectionate person.

"I feel truly fortunate to have worked with him on Mashaal, which he directed, and to have also been a part of Noorie and Sawaal under the Yash Raj Films banner. Beyond his brilliance as a filmmaker, I will always remember Yash ji for his warmth, kindness and the affection he showed me, both on and off set. He left a very special impression on me," he further wrote.

Wishing him on his birthday, Avatar Gill concluded the post with, "A true legend, a wonderful human being, and an unforgettable part of my journey. Happy Birthday Yash ji (folded hands emoji)."

Talking about Yash Chopra's cinematic journey, during his career spanning decades, he directed several memorable Bollywood gems, such as 'Deewaar' (1975), 'Kabhi Kabhie' (1976), 'Chandni' (1989), 'Dil To Pagal Hai' (1997), and 'Veer-Zaara' (2004), to name just a few. He was even honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2005 for his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

Yash Chopra's last directorial was the 2012 romantic drama 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan,' featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma, before he passed away on 21 October 2012.