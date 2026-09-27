Andhra: Naidu, Pawan Kalyan To Launch Rs 11,085 Cr Palle Panduga 3.0

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will launch development works worth Rs 11,085 crore under Palle Panduga 3.0 at Udayagiri in Nellore district on September 29.

Key Components of Palle Panduga 3.0

As part of the programme, CC roads will be laid in villages, covering 6,000 km for Rs 2,700 crore. BT road works covering 9,500 km will be taken up at a cost of Rs 7,550 crore. Around 22,000 mini Gokulams (cattle sheds) will be constructed to benefit dairy farmers at a cost of Rs 300 crore, according to the release. The Horticulture Department will take up plantation activities across 50,000 acres at a cost of Rs 225 crore, and 1,000 km of magic drains will be constructed at a cost of Rs 110 crore. Bus shelters, gram panchayat buildings, Rachabandas and other works will be taken up at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

Funding Details

Of the total Rs 11,085 crore, the Central share will be Rs 5,391 crore and the State share Rs 5,694 crore. The government will take up works with Rs 1,750 crore under VB-G RAM G, Rs 3,800 crore under the Global Horticulture Hub, and another Rs 2,000 crore through NABARD, SASKI and other funds, as per the release.

Recap of Palle Panduga 1.0 and 2.0

Under Palle Panduga 1.0, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department laid 4,000 km of CC roads, 22,514 cattle sheds, 21,000 farm ponds and horticulture plantations across 64,000 acres.

Under Palle Panduga 2.0, works included 2,500 km of CC roads, 8,300 km of BT roads, 15,750 cattle sheds, 15,500 cattle water troughs, 86,000 farm ponds, 82,000 individual soak pits and 32 km of magic drains.

The coalition government is undertaking massive development works in rural areas under Palle Panduga 3.0, with a focus on strengthening rural infrastructure, supporting farmers and dairy producers and improving basic amenities in villages.

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