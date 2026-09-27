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Good Plans, Better Pours: 5 Cocktails to Shake Up Your Next House Party
(MENAFN- mslgroup) A great house party is rarely just about the guest list. It’s the music playing in the background, the food making its way around the room, the conversations that stretch late into the night, and of course, what’s being poured into everyone’s glass.
While the classics will always have their place, a well-crafted cocktail can make an evening feel a little more special. From the rich and indulgent to the bright and refreshing, these five serves bring together distinctive spirits, unexpected flavour combinations and simple techniques that make them easy to recreate at home.
So, whether you’re playing host for the evening or simply looking to upgrade your home-bar collection, here are five cocktails worth shaking, stirring and sipping.
Coco Verde Cashmir Highball
A refreshing, wellness-inspired serve, the Coco Verde Cashmir Highball brings together the smooth character of Cashmir Vodka with the natural freshness of coconut water, green grape and lime. Delicate notes of cucumber and basil add a crisp, aromatic finish, making this light and vibrant cocktail a perfect choice for relaxed afternoons and mindful moments.
While the classics will always have their place, a well-crafted cocktail can make an evening feel a little more special. From the rich and indulgent to the bright and refreshing, these five serves bring together distinctive spirits, unexpected flavour combinations and simple techniques that make them easy to recreate at home.
So, whether you’re playing host for the evening or simply looking to upgrade your home-bar collection, here are five cocktails worth shaking, stirring and sipping.
Coco Verde Cashmir Highball
A refreshing, wellness-inspired serve, the Coco Verde Cashmir Highball brings together the smooth character of Cashmir Vodka with the natural freshness of coconut water, green grape and lime. Delicate notes of cucumber and basil add a crisp, aromatic finish, making this light and vibrant cocktail a perfect choice for relaxed afternoons and mindful moments.
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