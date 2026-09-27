Omar Abdullah Welcomes Tourists As Gulmarg Gears Up To Hold National-Level Golf Tournament

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 27 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday extended a warm welcome to tourists on World Tourism Day as the ski resort of Gulmarg gears up to hold a national-level golf tournament.

On World Tourism Day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended a warm invitation to travellers from across the country and the world to visit Jammu and Kashmir and experience its natural beauty, rich culture and hospitality.

The Chief Minister said Jammu and Kashmir, with its pristine peaks, serene lakes and lush valleys, continues to offer diverse tourism experiences, ranging from adventure sports and leisure retreats to pilgrimage circuits, MICE facilities, wedding destinations, unexplored treks and film locations.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening tourism infrastructure and promoting sustainable and eco-friendly tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief Minister also emphasised placing local youth and the region's rich cultural traditions at the centre of the hospitality sector, ensuring that tourism contributes to local livelihoods while preserving the unique heritage of the region.

Welcoming visitors with open arms, the Chief Minister called upon people from across India and the world to visit Jammu and Kashmir and create cherished memories amid its scenic landscapes and warm hospitality.

Meanwhile, Director Tourism, Syed Qamar Sajjad, told the media that Gulmarg will host the sixth national-level golf tournament this year as part of the Department of Tourism's efforts to promote golf tourism. The director said the tournament will be fully sponsored by the Department of Tourism and included in its annual calendar.

He said the event will also be held in Gulmarg next year. On tourism growth, he stressed the importance of quality hospitality and human interaction, saying excessive reliance on artificial intelligence should not come at the cost of the visitor experience.

“For tourists, money does not matter, but service matters and how we deal with them and how we protect them from betrayal,” he said, adding that the smile of the host remains an important part of Kashmir's hospitality.

“Instead of relying on AI, we should upgrade our services,” the Director said, stressing the need to improve services and strengthen the overall experience of visitors. He said tourism remains one of the major employment-generating sectors in Kashmir and called for greater focus on the way visitors are received and treated.

He said tourists generally arrive with a planned budget but are willing to spend more when they receive good services and feel welcomed. The Director further said the government has formulated a strategy to further promote tourism, with golf among the key focus areas.