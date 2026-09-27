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UAE deepens cooperation with US in genomic medicine, digital health and specialized care
(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) : His Excellency Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, led UAE delegation on a visit to some of the leading healthcare, research and academic institutions in Boston and New York, United States, to explore opportunities for strategic partnerships and expand cooperation in future medicine, research and innovation.
Priority areas included genomic medicine, early disease detection, artificial intelligence (AI), digital health, rare diseases and specialized care, alongside the development of healthcare professionals and capabilities.
The visit, which included representatives from Emirates Health Services (EHS) and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.
It featured meetings and discussions with leading healthcare, research and academic institutions, focusing on turning opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange into practical initiatives in research, training, innovation and advanced healthcare.
Strengthening international partnerships
His Excellency Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, said: “The UAE is continuing to expand its international healthcare partnerships to strengthen the exchange of knowledge and expertise and accelerate the adoption of scientific and technological advances.
“These efforts aim to build more prevention-focused, better prepared and more proactive health systems, develop capabilities, and improve the quality of care and health outcomes, in line with the forward-looking vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which places human health and quality of life at the heart of sustainable development.”
Al Sayegh stressed: “The United States is a key partner for the UAE in healthcare, research and innovation. We look forward to building on this partnership through strategic cooperation that brings together our healthcare and research institutions with leading US centers.
“Such cooperation would support the development of joint research and training programs, accelerate the adoption of advanced medical knowledge and technologies, and translate research and innovation findings into practical applications that strengthen prevention and early detection while improving the quality of care and health outcomes.”
Al Sayegh added: “Forging strategic partnerships with leading international healthcare and research institutions helps translate knowledge and innovation into practical applications, while creating greater opportunities to develop professional expertise and harness advances in medical science.
“Such partnerships strengthen health systems’ ability to keep pace with rapid developments and support the UAE’s progress towards a more sustainable healthcare future.”
He noted: “This visit focuses on priority areas for the future of healthcare, opening new avenues for cooperation in research and development, precision and genomic medicine, artificial intelligence and advanced care.
“It also places emphasis on investing in the development of healthcare professionals and leaders, helping to build a health system that is better prepared and equipped to keep pace with rapid scientific and technological advances.”
Genomic medicine
In Boston, the delegation held discussions with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on developing an early cancer detection pathway using genomic testing. The proposed pathway would encompass risk assessment, genetic counselling, follow-up care and referral to treatment services, alongside training for physicians and patient care coordinators in advanced treatment pathways.
At Boston Children’s Hospital, the delegation explored opportunities to expand cooperation in the diagnosis and treatment of rare and complex pediatric diseases, the development of centers of excellence, visiting physician programs, training and scientific research.
Discussions also covered the development of care pathways for newborns with positive genetic screening results, from confirmatory testing and specialist assessment through to therapeutic intervention, as well as continued cooperation in artificial intelligence projects and scientific research.
Digital health and emergency preparedness
As part of its focus on technologies reshaping the future of healthcare, the delegation met with Mass General Brigham to explore cooperation in digital health, artificial intelligence, research, innovation and training, as well as opportunities to draw on its expertise in integrated care and its centers of excellence in cardiology, neuroscience and cancer.
During the meeting, Al Sayegh outlined priorities for sustainable healthcare financing, the development of a unified public health system, and stronger emergency preparedness and response capabilities.
A delegation from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) also met with a vice dean of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Specialized care
In New York, the delegation met with New York-Presbyterian to explore opportunities for physician exchanges, training, research and innovation, and gained insights into the hospital’s expertise in pediatric cardiology, organ transplantation and gene therapy.
The visit also included The Mount Sinai Hospital, where the delegation was briefed on oncology services and proton therapy facilities. Discussions explored opportunities for research collaboration and the development of centers of excellence, including in fields related to immunotherapy.
At a meeting organized by the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council, Al Sayegh and His Excellency Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), explored opportunities to expand cooperation in the healthcare sector.
The delegation also met with representatives of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), Cedars-Sinai, Penn Medicine and Johnson & Johnson.
Al Sayegh directed that opportunities be explored to develop a healthcare leadership training program in collaboration with Johns Hopkins, supporting investment in healthcare professionals and leaders equipped to keep pace with rapid developments in the sector.
Expanding cooperation through visiting physician programs
In parallel with the visit, the Emirates Health Services delegation met with Northwell Health to explore cooperation in neuroscience, cardiology, medical devices used to treat neurological conditions, digital health and artificial intelligence. The delegation was also briefed on Northwell Health’s executive health screening clinic.
At NYU Langone Health, the EHS delegation visited the hospital’s facilities and centers of excellence and discussed opportunities to continue their collaboration through a visiting physician program.
EHS is following up with the institutions visited to turn the identified areas of cooperation into action plans setting out priorities, responsibilities and implementation phases.
- Ends -
Priority areas included genomic medicine, early disease detection, artificial intelligence (AI), digital health, rare diseases and specialized care, alongside the development of healthcare professionals and capabilities.
The visit, which included representatives from Emirates Health Services (EHS) and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.
It featured meetings and discussions with leading healthcare, research and academic institutions, focusing on turning opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange into practical initiatives in research, training, innovation and advanced healthcare.
Strengthening international partnerships
His Excellency Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, said: “The UAE is continuing to expand its international healthcare partnerships to strengthen the exchange of knowledge and expertise and accelerate the adoption of scientific and technological advances.
“These efforts aim to build more prevention-focused, better prepared and more proactive health systems, develop capabilities, and improve the quality of care and health outcomes, in line with the forward-looking vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which places human health and quality of life at the heart of sustainable development.”
Al Sayegh stressed: “The United States is a key partner for the UAE in healthcare, research and innovation. We look forward to building on this partnership through strategic cooperation that brings together our healthcare and research institutions with leading US centers.
“Such cooperation would support the development of joint research and training programs, accelerate the adoption of advanced medical knowledge and technologies, and translate research and innovation findings into practical applications that strengthen prevention and early detection while improving the quality of care and health outcomes.”
Al Sayegh added: “Forging strategic partnerships with leading international healthcare and research institutions helps translate knowledge and innovation into practical applications, while creating greater opportunities to develop professional expertise and harness advances in medical science.
“Such partnerships strengthen health systems’ ability to keep pace with rapid developments and support the UAE’s progress towards a more sustainable healthcare future.”
He noted: “This visit focuses on priority areas for the future of healthcare, opening new avenues for cooperation in research and development, precision and genomic medicine, artificial intelligence and advanced care.
“It also places emphasis on investing in the development of healthcare professionals and leaders, helping to build a health system that is better prepared and equipped to keep pace with rapid scientific and technological advances.”
Genomic medicine
In Boston, the delegation held discussions with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on developing an early cancer detection pathway using genomic testing. The proposed pathway would encompass risk assessment, genetic counselling, follow-up care and referral to treatment services, alongside training for physicians and patient care coordinators in advanced treatment pathways.
At Boston Children’s Hospital, the delegation explored opportunities to expand cooperation in the diagnosis and treatment of rare and complex pediatric diseases, the development of centers of excellence, visiting physician programs, training and scientific research.
Discussions also covered the development of care pathways for newborns with positive genetic screening results, from confirmatory testing and specialist assessment through to therapeutic intervention, as well as continued cooperation in artificial intelligence projects and scientific research.
Digital health and emergency preparedness
As part of its focus on technologies reshaping the future of healthcare, the delegation met with Mass General Brigham to explore cooperation in digital health, artificial intelligence, research, innovation and training, as well as opportunities to draw on its expertise in integrated care and its centers of excellence in cardiology, neuroscience and cancer.
During the meeting, Al Sayegh outlined priorities for sustainable healthcare financing, the development of a unified public health system, and stronger emergency preparedness and response capabilities.
A delegation from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) also met with a vice dean of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Specialized care
In New York, the delegation met with New York-Presbyterian to explore opportunities for physician exchanges, training, research and innovation, and gained insights into the hospital’s expertise in pediatric cardiology, organ transplantation and gene therapy.
The visit also included The Mount Sinai Hospital, where the delegation was briefed on oncology services and proton therapy facilities. Discussions explored opportunities for research collaboration and the development of centers of excellence, including in fields related to immunotherapy.
At a meeting organized by the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council, Al Sayegh and His Excellency Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), explored opportunities to expand cooperation in the healthcare sector.
The delegation also met with representatives of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), Cedars-Sinai, Penn Medicine and Johnson & Johnson.
Al Sayegh directed that opportunities be explored to develop a healthcare leadership training program in collaboration with Johns Hopkins, supporting investment in healthcare professionals and leaders equipped to keep pace with rapid developments in the sector.
Expanding cooperation through visiting physician programs
In parallel with the visit, the Emirates Health Services delegation met with Northwell Health to explore cooperation in neuroscience, cardiology, medical devices used to treat neurological conditions, digital health and artificial intelligence. The delegation was also briefed on Northwell Health’s executive health screening clinic.
At NYU Langone Health, the EHS delegation visited the hospital’s facilities and centers of excellence and discussed opportunities to continue their collaboration through a visiting physician program.
EHS is following up with the institutions visited to turn the identified areas of cooperation into action plans setting out priorities, responsibilities and implementation phases.
- Ends -
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