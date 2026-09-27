Man Caught With Smack In Delhi's Seemapuri

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) A 26-year-old man, allegedly involved in more than 10 different criminal cases, was arrested with 13.37 grams of smack in east Delhi's Seemapuri area, police said.

The accused, identified as Vaseem, alias Waseem, a resident of Kalander Colony, Dilshad Garden, was taken into custody after the police recovered a transparent bag containing 13.37 grams of smack from him while patrolling the Kalander Colony area on September 25, police said.

According to the police, Sub-Inspector Vijay Meena, along with Head Constables Pravesh and Shailendra, was patrolling near Pipleshwer Mandir, Kalander Colony, when they noticed a person behaving suspiciously. On seeing the policemen, Vaseem allegedly attempted to flee from the spot but was caught by the police patrol after a brief chase.

A case was registered against him under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Seemapuri police station vide FIR No. 586/2026, the police said.

Police described Vaseem as a Bad Character (BC) of Seemapuri police station and said he had previously been involved in more than 10 cases relating to robbery, snatching, the Arms Act, Excise Act, Gambling Act and the NDPS Act.

The police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the recovered narcotic substance and its intended destination, besides probing the accused's alleged involvement in other criminal activities.

According to an official statement, the operation was conducted under the supervision of SHO Inspector Satvinder Rana, ACP Mukesh Kumar and Shahdara DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena.

In a similar incident, patrolling staff of Ranjit Nagar Police Station arrested a 30-year-old man near the railway line under Shadipur Flyover with 1,026.8 grams of cannabis on Saturday. A case was registered under Section 20(b) of the NDPS Act at the Ranjit Nagar Police Station.