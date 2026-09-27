403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sony AATH Brings ‘Raandhuni Na Kaanduni’ to Life with a Deliciously Chaotic Kitchen Takeover in Kolkata
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) What began as a seemingly regular media lunch in Kolkata quickly turned into a kitchen full of surprises as Sony AATH unveiled their upcoming original ‘Raandhuni Na Kaanduni’. Hosted by Ankush Hazra, the immersive ‘Kitchen Takeover’ gave media and creators a first-hand taste of the food, laughter, celebrity banter and culinary chaos that define this new unscripted comedy cooking show. ‘Raandhuni Na Kaanduni’ premieres October 3, 2026 at 9:30 PM, on Sony AATH and Sony LIV.
The star-studded gathering witnessed the much-awaited reveal of the star cast, bringing together familiar and popular faces who will be stepping into the kitchen for ‘Raandhuni Na Kaanduni’. Hosted by Ankush Hazra, the show features prominent personalities like Kanchan Mullick, Sreemoyee Chattoraj, Iman Chakraborty, Rupanjana Mitra, Darshana Banik, Prerna Das, Ushasi Ray, Sushmit Mukherjee, RJ Sayan Ghosh, Anwesha Hazra and Soumitrisha Kundu, with Chef Doma Wong and Chef Priyam bringing their culinary expertise to the format.
The playful and quirky reveal offered guests a taste of exactly what the show promises to bring viewers - when the ‘raandhunis’ meet the ‘kaandunis’, the recipe may not always go according to plans, but the entertainment certainly does. The experience had the audience in splits of laughter, with the show's irreverent take on celebrity cooking.
The star-studded gathering witnessed the much-awaited reveal of the star cast, bringing together familiar and popular faces who will be stepping into the kitchen for ‘Raandhuni Na Kaanduni’. Hosted by Ankush Hazra, the show features prominent personalities like Kanchan Mullick, Sreemoyee Chattoraj, Iman Chakraborty, Rupanjana Mitra, Darshana Banik, Prerna Das, Ushasi Ray, Sushmit Mukherjee, RJ Sayan Ghosh, Anwesha Hazra and Soumitrisha Kundu, with Chef Doma Wong and Chef Priyam bringing their culinary expertise to the format.
The playful and quirky reveal offered guests a taste of exactly what the show promises to bring viewers - when the ‘raandhunis’ meet the ‘kaandunis’, the recipe may not always go according to plans, but the entertainment certainly does. The experience had the audience in splits of laughter, with the show's irreverent take on celebrity cooking.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment