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Tabreed Bahrain Welcomes National Cooling Plan and Commends Bahrain’s Leadership in Sustainable Cooling
(MENAFN- Fin mark communcations) Tabreed Bahrain, a leading provider of sustainable district cooling solutions in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has welcomed the announcement of Bahrain’s National Cooling Plan by His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), commending the Kingdom’s continued efforts to advance environmental sustainability, energy efficiency and climate action.
The National Cooling Plan marks an important step in addressing Bahrain’s growing cooling requirements through a more integrated, efficient and sustainable approach. Developed under the direction of the Supreme Council for Environment, the plan covers the period 2026–2028, with implementation extending to 2047, and places sustainable cooling within the Kingdom’s broader priorities for environmental protection, energy efficiency, technological advancement and economic growth.
The plan builds on Bahrain’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its environmental and climate framework, including its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060 and interim climate targets for 2035. Alongside initiatives focused on energy efficiency, renewable energy, emissions reduction and sustainable development, the National Cooling Plan provides a framework for addressing one of the Kingdom’s most significant areas of energy demand.
Ali Al Rumaihi, Country Manager of Tabreed Bahrain, said, “We commend His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa and the Supreme Council for Environment for their leadership in recognising the strategic importance of sustainable cooling to Bahrain’s future. The National Cooling Plan is an important step in advancing the Kingdom’s energy efficiency and environmental objectives, and we are pleased to support this national direction.”
Cooling plays an essential role in Bahrain’s economy, infrastructure and quality of life, with demand expected to grow alongside continued urban and economic development. Enhancing the efficiency of cooling systems therefore presents an opportunity to optimise energy consumption, support the resilience of electricity infrastructure and contribute to the Kingdom’s wider sustainability objectives.
Tabreed Bahrain has supported the development of efficient cooling infrastructure in the Kingdom for more than two decades. Operating in Bahrain since 2004, the company currently operates a 22,800 Refrigeration Tonnes (RT) district cooling plant using seawater, supported by a 14-kilometre chilled-water distribution network. The network serves major developments including Bahrain Financial Harbour, Bahrain World Trade Center, Reef Island and The Avenues.
The company is continuing to invest in the expansion and enhancement of its infrastructure to support Bahrain’s future cooling requirements. Its latest expansion of the chilled-water network along Manama’s northern seafront will add 12,000 RT of connected capacity, with operations expected to commence in summer 2027.
The expansion is designed to enhance the efficiency and reliability of cooling supply, optimise energy consumption and reduce pressure on Bahrain’s electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure, while supporting the Kingdom’s emissions-reduction objectives.
Through district cooling, chilled water is produced centrally and distributed through a network to multiple buildings, providing a scalable approach to meeting cooling demand across major developments. Tabreed Bahrain’s continued investment in this infrastructure reflects its focus on delivering reliable cooling solutions while supporting more efficient use of energy and resources.
With more than 20 years of operating experience in the Kingdom, Tabreed Bahrain is well positioned to support the objectives of the National Cooling Plan and contribute to the next phase of Bahrain’s sustainable development. The company looks forward to continuing its collaboration with the Supreme Council for
The National Cooling Plan marks an important step in addressing Bahrain’s growing cooling requirements through a more integrated, efficient and sustainable approach. Developed under the direction of the Supreme Council for Environment, the plan covers the period 2026–2028, with implementation extending to 2047, and places sustainable cooling within the Kingdom’s broader priorities for environmental protection, energy efficiency, technological advancement and economic growth.
The plan builds on Bahrain’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its environmental and climate framework, including its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060 and interim climate targets for 2035. Alongside initiatives focused on energy efficiency, renewable energy, emissions reduction and sustainable development, the National Cooling Plan provides a framework for addressing one of the Kingdom’s most significant areas of energy demand.
Ali Al Rumaihi, Country Manager of Tabreed Bahrain, said, “We commend His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa and the Supreme Council for Environment for their leadership in recognising the strategic importance of sustainable cooling to Bahrain’s future. The National Cooling Plan is an important step in advancing the Kingdom’s energy efficiency and environmental objectives, and we are pleased to support this national direction.”
Cooling plays an essential role in Bahrain’s economy, infrastructure and quality of life, with demand expected to grow alongside continued urban and economic development. Enhancing the efficiency of cooling systems therefore presents an opportunity to optimise energy consumption, support the resilience of electricity infrastructure and contribute to the Kingdom’s wider sustainability objectives.
Tabreed Bahrain has supported the development of efficient cooling infrastructure in the Kingdom for more than two decades. Operating in Bahrain since 2004, the company currently operates a 22,800 Refrigeration Tonnes (RT) district cooling plant using seawater, supported by a 14-kilometre chilled-water distribution network. The network serves major developments including Bahrain Financial Harbour, Bahrain World Trade Center, Reef Island and The Avenues.
The company is continuing to invest in the expansion and enhancement of its infrastructure to support Bahrain’s future cooling requirements. Its latest expansion of the chilled-water network along Manama’s northern seafront will add 12,000 RT of connected capacity, with operations expected to commence in summer 2027.
The expansion is designed to enhance the efficiency and reliability of cooling supply, optimise energy consumption and reduce pressure on Bahrain’s electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure, while supporting the Kingdom’s emissions-reduction objectives.
Through district cooling, chilled water is produced centrally and distributed through a network to multiple buildings, providing a scalable approach to meeting cooling demand across major developments. Tabreed Bahrain’s continued investment in this infrastructure reflects its focus on delivering reliable cooling solutions while supporting more efficient use of energy and resources.
With more than 20 years of operating experience in the Kingdom, Tabreed Bahrain is well positioned to support the objectives of the National Cooling Plan and contribute to the next phase of Bahrain’s sustainable development. The company looks forward to continuing its collaboration with the Supreme Council for
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