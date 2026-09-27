Delhi: Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Regrets 'Slapping' AAP Supporter Who Abused Family

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Sunday regretted "slapping" an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker who allegedly provoked him by abusing his family and was involved in obstruction of government officials and contractor and damaged a road being constructed in the Vikaspuri area.

Clearing the air over the incident whose clip was circulated on social video, the Minister posted a message and a video message on X to present what he called the "complete picture" behind the incident.

"Listen to the full truth behind today's incident... but what happened should not have happened," Minister Sahib Singh said on X.

In the video attached with the message, Parvesh Sahib Singh clarified that the area legislator from the AAP was allegedly demanding bribe from the contractor who was building a stretch of the Outer Ring Road in the Vikaspuri area.

"The contractor has filed a police complaint over the issue," he said.

The Minister said Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh had been running a fake social media campaign to tarnish the image of the Delhi government and the contractor by damaging the freshly laid tar road and calling it an outcome of "poor quality".

"I want to tell the AAP, that no amount of provocation or malicious campaigns will be allowed to obstruct government work, damage public property or demand commissions from contractors or officers," Parvesh Sahib Singh added.

The Minister said the incident was linked to the visible discomfort among AAP leaders who could not digest the fact that the BHaratiya Janata Party-led Delhi government was completing projects left unfinished by them.

He added that he had gone to the site of the alleged "poor quality" road construction work to verify facts and even called the AAP MLA to the site for a reality check.

"However, the MLA came to the site with a group of supporters and tried to use the opportunity to score political points by inciting and abusing others," said Parvesh Sahib Singh, vowing to take action against corruption and those who obstruct government work.

The Minister said to address concern over the quality of road construction the PWD would order quality audit and conduct checks but attempts to spread false information and corruption would not be tolerated.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh posted a video clip of Saturday's incident on his X account, along with an earlier video in which he had questioned the road quality.

The Delhi Minister's post on X, regretting the incident, came within hours of the AAP MLA's video started circulating on social media.