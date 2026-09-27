Pink Power Run 3.0 In Hyderabad For Breast Cancer Awareness Cause

The third edition of the Pink Power Run 3.0 commenced at the HMDA Grounds on Necklace Road in Hyderabad, drawing a large turnout of participants dressed in pink for a campaign focused on preventive healthcare and breast cancer awareness.

Dignitaries Champion the Cause

Organised jointly by the Sudha Reddy Foundation and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) Foundation, the awareness run brought together actor Siddu Jonnalagadda and former Miss Grand Thailand Suchata Chuangsri, among others. Chuangsri, who attended the event for the second year, flagged off the 10K and 5K runs.

Speaking about her participation, she said, "I came for the second year; it's for a good cause. So I'm very honoured to be flagging off the 10k and the 5k. It's really nice because I work on breast cancer, so it's something very special for me."

Jonnalagadda also attended the event and highlighted its purpose. "Very, very good cause. And it's very important that Sudha Reddy and Krishna Reddy are picking up this kind of initiative and doing this every year. I think it's amazing to be here," he said.

Organiser on Event's Growth and Purpose

Sudha Reddy, Director of MEIL and the event organiser, said the initiative is now in its third year and underlined the importance of fitness and health. "This is the third year for us, and as we have grown up in Hyderabad, we want to give the best to Hyderabad. We always try to give the best experiences to Hyderabad, and we are trying our best. And looking at the crowd, we are so happy to see and the vibe is great, and we are enjoying Ganesha Visarjan also along with that... Fitness and health are an important priority. Top priority. So everyone should carry this energy from here and spread it to your family, friends and our communities. Many people are participating. Every participant is a celebrity here."

The event centred on encouraging preventive healthcare and spreading awareness about breast cancer, with participants turning the city run into a large-scale public awareness initiative. (ANI)

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