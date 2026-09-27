AAP Accuses Delhi Minister Of Slapping Youth, He Claims Family Abused

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh of slapping a youth during a road inspection, the minister claimed that the opposition party workers hurled abuses at his family and misbehaved. A controversy broke out in the national capital after AAP leaders shared a video showing the Delhi Minister allegedly slapping a local youth during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar.

Parvesh Singh's Defense

In a video statement on X, Singh claimed that AAP MLA Jarnail Singh's supporters misbehaved and hurled verbal abuses at his family. He also accused the AAP leader of attempting to extort a commission for a road project. "When one of their workers started hurling abuses at my family, any individual who comes and does that in such a situation, I did the same. I want to tell the Aam Aadmi Party that you couldn't do this work, and today our government is doing it, which is why you have a stomachache. But if anyone says anything to my family, or if anyone tries to obstruct our work, causes damage to our property, or demands commissions from our officials-which the Aam Aadmi Party MLA did-this is something we will not tolerate," Singh said, adding that an official complaint and an FIR have already been registered against the MLA and his associates over the obstruction of public works.

Allegations of Extortion and Obstruction

Singh asserted that the Vikaspuri Ring Road is being built after being neglected for 15 years. He accused local AAP MLA Jarnail Singh and his supporters of stalling development and attempting to extort commissions from PWD engineers. "When Jarnail Singh didn't get any commission, as soon as the road was laid at night, he would go there the next morning to dig it up and make a video showing that corruption is taking place. Today, when I was passing by that route, I told the engineers that I wanted to inspect all the work once. When I stopped there and inspected the work, I saw the work was proceeding very well. The local people told me that this road hadn't been built for 15 years, and it is being built after 15 years. Perhaps the Aam Aadmi Party is entirely unhappy that all roads in Delhi are being built, including those that weren't built for 15 years," Singh claimed.

AAP Hits Back at Minister

Earlier, AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday called the minister a "coward" and questioned his actions during the altercation. Reacting to the viral video, Bharadwaj said, "If you were such a big wrestler, Parvesh Verma, then you would not run away hiding behind police and security." Bharadwaj slammed the Minister over the alleged assault, stating, "Parvesh Verma, you are a coward and a fearful man, and today the whole world has seen this. You couldn't answer Jarnail Singh's questions, so you lost your temper and went crazy. You slapped a child who was recording your video peacefully and not saying anything."

He further challenged Verma, saying, "Today also, if you are so fond of wrestling, we can arrange a face-to-face match with that boy without any security guards to see who the big wrestler is." (ANI)

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