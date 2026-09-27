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Baguiati Rail Pukur United Club Celebrates Its 73Rd Year With A Durga Puja Pandal Made From Recycled Newspapers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 27th September, 2026: As Baguiati Rail Pukur United Club celebrates the 73rd year of its Durga Puja, the club presents an evocative artistic installation based on the theme 'Collage', bringing together art, society, memory and the changing nature of communication.
Conceptualised by artist Somnath Tamli, the entire artistic pavilion has been created using thousands of kilos of recycled newspapers, transforming an everyday material into an immersive work of art. Individual newspaper sheets, words, photographs and textures come together to form the pandal itself, making the structure a physical representation of the theme.
The concept of 'Collage' also finds a deep connection with the mythology of Maa Durga. According to traditional narratives, different deities contributed their divine powers and weapons to create the complete form of Goddess Durga. The pavilion interprets this coming together of individual elements as a metaphor for the strength of collective power.
According to the traditional narrative, Maa Durga was created through the collective divine energies of the gods, with different deities contributing their powers and weapons. Among those traditionally associated with these contributions are Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva, Indra, Varuna, Vayu, Agni, Yama, Kubera and Surya.
Each divine contribution represents an individual fragment of power. Yet, when brought together, these fragments create the complete and formidable form of Maa Durga. This coming together of different elements to create something greater becomes one of the central interpretations of 'Collage'.
The same thought is carried forward through the installation, which also pays tribute to inspirational figures including Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Satyajit Ray, Satyendra Nath Bose, Matangini Hazra, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Swami Vivekananda. Their diverse contributions come together to represent another 'collage' of Bengal and India's cultural, intellectual and social heritage.
The newspaper itself becomes a nostalgic element of the installation. Scenes depicting newspapers being loaded in bulk and distributed on cycles recreate the familiar newspaper culture of an earlier era, while also reflecting on how digital media has transformed the way people consume and share information today.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Snehasish Debnath, Secretary of Baguiati Rail Pukur United Club, said,“This year, through our theme 'Collage', we wanted to bring together different fragments of our society, culture, history and collective memory to create one larger narrative. Just as individual pieces come together to form a meaningful collage, the divine energies and contributions of different deities come together in the mythology of Maa Durga to create a powerful and complete form. We have extended the same thought through our artistic installation by bringing together newspapers, iconic personalities and stories that have shaped Bengal and India. The use of thousands of kilos of recycled newspapers is also a tribute to a disappearing culture of reading and sharing news, reminding us of a time when newspapers were an integral part of everyday life. As we celebrate our 73rd year, 'Collage' is our way of celebrating unity in diversity and reminding ourselves that every individual contribution, however small, becomes meaningful when it comes together with others to create something larger and more enduring.”
Through 'Collage', Baguiati Rail Pukur United Club brings together art, mythology, heritage and contemporary thought, offering visitors an experience that goes beyond the visual spectacle of a Durga Puja pandal.
Conceptualised by artist Somnath Tamli, the entire artistic pavilion has been created using thousands of kilos of recycled newspapers, transforming an everyday material into an immersive work of art. Individual newspaper sheets, words, photographs and textures come together to form the pandal itself, making the structure a physical representation of the theme.
The concept of 'Collage' also finds a deep connection with the mythology of Maa Durga. According to traditional narratives, different deities contributed their divine powers and weapons to create the complete form of Goddess Durga. The pavilion interprets this coming together of individual elements as a metaphor for the strength of collective power.
According to the traditional narrative, Maa Durga was created through the collective divine energies of the gods, with different deities contributing their powers and weapons. Among those traditionally associated with these contributions are Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva, Indra, Varuna, Vayu, Agni, Yama, Kubera and Surya.
Each divine contribution represents an individual fragment of power. Yet, when brought together, these fragments create the complete and formidable form of Maa Durga. This coming together of different elements to create something greater becomes one of the central interpretations of 'Collage'.
The same thought is carried forward through the installation, which also pays tribute to inspirational figures including Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Satyajit Ray, Satyendra Nath Bose, Matangini Hazra, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Swami Vivekananda. Their diverse contributions come together to represent another 'collage' of Bengal and India's cultural, intellectual and social heritage.
The newspaper itself becomes a nostalgic element of the installation. Scenes depicting newspapers being loaded in bulk and distributed on cycles recreate the familiar newspaper culture of an earlier era, while also reflecting on how digital media has transformed the way people consume and share information today.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Snehasish Debnath, Secretary of Baguiati Rail Pukur United Club, said,“This year, through our theme 'Collage', we wanted to bring together different fragments of our society, culture, history and collective memory to create one larger narrative. Just as individual pieces come together to form a meaningful collage, the divine energies and contributions of different deities come together in the mythology of Maa Durga to create a powerful and complete form. We have extended the same thought through our artistic installation by bringing together newspapers, iconic personalities and stories that have shaped Bengal and India. The use of thousands of kilos of recycled newspapers is also a tribute to a disappearing culture of reading and sharing news, reminding us of a time when newspapers were an integral part of everyday life. As we celebrate our 73rd year, 'Collage' is our way of celebrating unity in diversity and reminding ourselves that every individual contribution, however small, becomes meaningful when it comes together with others to create something larger and more enduring.”
Through 'Collage', Baguiati Rail Pukur United Club brings together art, mythology, heritage and contemporary thought, offering visitors an experience that goes beyond the visual spectacle of a Durga Puja pandal.
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