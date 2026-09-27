Social Security Corporation Offers Interest Relief On Business Debt

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) - Social Security Corporation (SSC) updated its debt installment rules on Sunday, offering businesses reduced or waived interest rates when indebted establishments make an upfront payment, effective through Dec. 31, 2026.

Under the new terms, the interest rate reduction depends on the size of the down payment: - 25 percent or more upfront: Installment interest is entirely waived.

- 20 percent to 24.9 percent upfront: Interest drops to 1 percent.

- 15 percent to 19.9 percent upfront: Interest drops to 2 percent.

In its statement, the SSC will determine repayment schedules, based on each company's financial position and ability to pay as per existing insurance inclusion regulations.

Establishments previously excluded for using relief programs twice between May 2024 and December 2025 now qualify, as long as they have not restructured debt three or more times.

//Petra// HA