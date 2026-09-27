Jordan Condemns Israeli Settler Al-Aqsa Incursions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs on Sunday condemned the continued incursions by extremist settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif, including the latest incident earlier in the day, as well as what it described as provocative acts and inflammatory statements by extremist Israeli officials.

In a statement, the ministry;s spokesperson Fuad Majali reaffirmed Jordan's "absolute rejection and strong" condemnation of repeated settler incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif and the provocative practices accompanying them.

He described the actions as a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, marking an attempt to impose new realities at the compound through efforts to divide it temporally and spatially.

Majali stressed that Israel has no sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem or its holy sites.

Warning of the consequences of continued violations, provocations, and inflammatory statements, he urged the international community to take a firm position compelling Israel, as the occupying power, to halt the irresponsible practices and continued violations against Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

He also called for ending the illegal measures in the occupied West Bank and incitement against the Palestinian people.

Majali reiterated that Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif, in its entire 144-dunum area, is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims.

He added that the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, affiliated with Jordan's Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places, is the legally authorized body with exclusive jurisdiction over the administration of all affairs related to Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif, including regulating access to the compound.

//Petra// AO