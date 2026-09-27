Russian Forces Strike Near An Industrial Facility In Zaporizhzhia
"The enemy strike hit near an industrial facility," Fedorov reported.
Preliminarily, there were no casualties.Read also: Russian attack on Vyshneve in Kyiv region kills one and injures three others
As Ukrinform reported, in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and another wounded as a result of a Russian drone strike.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
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