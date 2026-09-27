Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Forces Strike Near An Industrial Facility In Zaporizhzhia

Russian Forces Strike Near An Industrial Facility In Zaporizhzhia


2026-09-27 09:10:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, co-head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy strike hit near an industrial facility," Fedorov reported.

Preliminarily, there were no casualties.

Read also: Russian attack on Vyshneve in Kyiv region kills one and injures three others

As Ukrinform reported, in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and another wounded as a result of a Russian drone strike.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

MENAFN27092026000193011044ID1111722284



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search