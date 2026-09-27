Russian Forces Strike Near An Industrial Facility In Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, co-head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy strike hit near an industrial facility," Fedorov reported.

Preliminarily, there were no casualties.

Russian attack on Vyshneve in Kyiv region kills one and injures three others

As Ukrinform reported, in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and another wounded as a result of a Russian drone strike.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine