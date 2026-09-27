Enterprise Damaged, One Person Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Fastiv District
An enterprise manufacturing windows and two vehicles were damaged in the Fastiv district.
A security guard at the enterprise was injured. He was hospitalized, and the condition and nature of his injuries are still being determined. Medical personnel are providing him with the necessary assistance.
In Brovary district, the attack damaged the roof and facade of a warehouse building, as well as an unfinished administrative building belonging to another enterprise.Read also: Russian attack on Vyshneve in Kyiv region kills one and injures three others
Rescuers and all necessary emergency services are working at the sites.
As Ukrinform reported, one person was killed and three others were injured in a Russian attack in Vyshneve on September 27.
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