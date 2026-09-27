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The Future Of Radiotherapy Is Here: Siemens Healthineers Launches Accela


2026-09-27 09:01:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Accela radiotherapy solution is engineered around NeoArc dynamic modulated arc therapy (DMAT), a breakthrough technique combining speed and precision

Boston, Sept. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siemens Healthineers introduces Accela, the first radiotherapy system that allows for single breath-hold stereotactic treatments and enables multi-site SBRT treatment in as little as 60 seconds, significantly shortening patient time on the treatment table and the course of treatment.

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Julie Gibson
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+1 917-929-5779

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  • Accela Launch

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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