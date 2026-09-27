Apparel Group Celebrates Saudi National Day 96 With A Festival Experience

Apparel Group celebrated Saudi National Day 96 with a special event held at Park Avenue Mall, Riyadh, on 23 September, bringing audiences, attendees, families and members of the community together in an atmosphere inspired by the spirit and culture of the Kingdom. The celebration brought together Saudi traditions, entertainment, interactive experiences and exclusive gifts, alongside a live draw for two JAECOO J5 cars in collaboration with strategic partner Omoda Jaecoo.

The celebration featured a dedicated stage hosting Saudi Ardah performances, a Saudi DJ, live entertainment and interactive competitions, alongside family activities including face painting, a 360° camera activation and circus entertainment. An AIVI activation booth offered additional experiences for the audience and attendees, while between 2,500 and 3,000 gifts from Apparel Group's portfolio of brands were distributed throughout the celebration.

Adding to the excitement, the celebration featured a special prize draw for two JAECOO J5 cars, with the draw conducted live on the event stage and the winners announced in front of the audience and attendees during a special ceremony featuring music and lighting. Members of the press and media, as well as social media influencers, also joined the occasion, sharing the celebrations and memorable moments with audiences across the Kingdom.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said:“Saudi National Day is an occasion that brings people together in celebration of the Kingdom's identity, culture and remarkable journey. Saudi Arabia is an important part of Apparel Group's story, and we are proud to celebrate alongside the audience, attendees and communities across the Kingdom. Through experiences that combine Saudi traditions, entertainment and meaningful engagement, we aim to create moments that families and visitors can enjoy and remember.”

The Saudi National Day 96 celebration reflected Apparel Group's continued commitment to strengthening its connection with audiences and communities across Saudi Arabia through experiences that extend beyond retail. Led by the Corporate Communications & Marketing team, the initiative brought together the Group's brands, audience engagement and entertainment in one celebration designed to honour the Kingdom and create memorable experiences for families and visitors.

Tags#Apparel Group #Saudi National Day 96