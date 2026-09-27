Met Office Predicts Clear Sky In South Bengal For Next Week, Issues No Warning For Heavy Rain

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) The Alipore Meteorological Centre in Kolkata said on Sunday that impact of the current deep depression will not fall on West Bengal anymore as there is no forecast of heavy rain in south Bengal districts, including Kolkata for the upcoming week.

Although, scattered light rain may occur in one or two places, including in Kolkata.

According to the Met department, the deep depression near the border of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh has already weakened into a normal depression.

It has moved further northwest and is located near the border of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Meteorologists believe that it will weaken and turn into a low-pressure area by Sunday night.

Due to its impact, rain is being received in the adjacent areas. However, there is no possibility of heavy rain or thunderstorms in West Bengal due to the direct impact of the depression.

The Met department said that the monsoon has not yet completely withdrawn from the country.

Light to moderate rains may continue sporadically in the districts of West Bengal for the next week.

However, there is no possibility of heavy rains or any new disaster.

The Met Office has not issued any weather warning in the districts of North or South Bengal.

The sea was rough due to the influence of the deep depression.

A warning was issued for fishermen to venture into the sea till Saturday.

There is no further warning in the sea from Sunday.

"However, there may be one or two scattered showers in all districts including Kolkata. The sky will remain clear, giving a feel of autumn. The night temperature may begin to drop further due to the change in weather," a Met department official said.

On Sunday morning, the minimum temperature in Kolkata was 27 degrees Celsius, which is one degree above normal.

The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Saturday was 30.6 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees below normal.