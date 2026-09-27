Asian Games: Indian Women's Hockey Team Beat Singapore 7-0, Set Up SF With S. Korea

MENAFN - IANS) Gifu, Sep 27 (IANS) India's women's hockey team completed an unbeaten run in the Asian Games 2026 group stage with a commanding 7-0 victory over Singapore in their final Pool B match at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium here on Sunday.

The victory helped India finish at the top of Pool B and secure a place in the semifinals, where they will face South Korea.

India dominated possession throughout the contest, enjoying 64 per cent of the ball compared to Singapore's 36 per cent. The Indian team also earned as many as 28 penalty corners, underlining their attacking dominance.

India, however, were unable to break the deadlock in the opening quarter despite creating several opportunities and earning multiple penalty corners. Singapore goalkeeper Felissa Lai and her defence managed to keep the Indian attack at bay during the first 15 minutes.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the second quarter when captain Salima Tete found the back of the net with a field goal.

India quickly built on the advantage as Sunelita Toppo converted a penalty corner to make it 2-0. Toppo struck again soon after, before Lalremsiami and Rutuja Pisal added goals as India went into the half-time break with a commanding 5-0 lead.

The Indian side continued to control proceedings after the interval and added another goal in the third quarter. Nikki Pradhan converted a penalty corner to extend India's lead to 6-0.

Singapore struggled to cope with India's sustained pressure, while the Indian defence kept the opposition from creating any serious threat.

Deepika then produced a fine drag flick from a penalty corner in the final quarter, finding the bottom-right corner to complete India's scoring and make it 7-0. Six different Indian players got on the scoresheet, with Sunelita Toppo the only player to score twice.

India will now turn their attention to the knockout stage, with Group B second-positioned team South Korea awaiting them in the semifinal.