UP Dy CM Maurya Slams Oppn Over SIR, Asks Akhilesh And Rahul To Stop Spreading Misinformation

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Sep 27 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Sunday that the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, and other opposition leaders should cease their misinformation campaigns and apologise to the country. He was speaking regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

He reiterated that the Election Commission has clarified that its decisions regarding the SIR were taken unanimously by the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the two Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi; therefore, the Opposition's attempt to spread confusion on this issue is merely an effort to mislead the public.

Speaking to reporters before departing for Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Maurya remarked that the true nature of the opposition leaders' politics has been exposed to the public.

He asserted that politics based on misleading the people of the country and the state cannot last long.

He insisted that opposition leaders -- including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mamata Banerjee -- should apologise to the nation for their rhetoric regarding the SIR.

Targeting the Opposition, the Deputy Chief Minister cited the fable of "The Boy Who Cried Wolf".

He noted that just as no one trusts a person who repeatedly raises false alarms when a real crisis strikes, the Opposition's constant rhetoric is failing to resonate with the public.

He alleged that the Opposition is engaging in a politics of lies and misinformation because they are out of power.

Deputy Chief Minister Maurya said that the public now understands such claims and allegations.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, the Election Commission has clarified its stance on the SIR, confirming that decisions were made unanimously; thus, the Opposition should base its arguments on facts.

He also criticised the Samajwadi Party's 'PDA' (Backward, Dalit, Minority) equation in the context of the upcoming Assembly elections, saying that the PDA has no future.

"The BJP is serving every section of society and working in the interest of the poor, farmers, youth, women, and marginalised groups."

He added that the BJP's politics is rooted in taking all sections of society along.

Deputy Chief Minister Maurya asserted that the public has embraced the BJP's policies and performance, whereas the Opposition is attempting to return to power by relying on caste equations and political propaganda.

On this occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister paid respectful tribute to Ashok Singhal -- a key leader of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement -- marking his birth centenary year.

He noted that Singhal played a pivotal role in accelerating the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and fostering widespread consciousness of devotion to Lord Ram and a spirit of nationalism within the Hindu society.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya became possible due to Ashok Singhal's contributions and the long struggle of Ram bhakts (devotees).

He added that Singhal played a crucial role in organising Ram devotees and Hindu society, in garnering broad public support for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Maurya remarked that commemorating Ashok Singhal's contributions on his birth centenary is a matter of pride.

He affirmed that his contributions toward strengthening devotion to Lord Ram, the spirit of nationalism, and cultural consciousness would be remembered for a long time.