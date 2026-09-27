India To Drive Nearly 25 Pc Of Global Energy Demand Growth Over Next 2 Decades: Hardeep Puri

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) India is emerging as a major force in shaping the global energy landscape, with nearly one-fourth of the world's energy demand growth expected to come from the country over the next two decades, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sunday.

Sharing details of his interaction with participants of the Rising Leaders Programme here, Puri said he engaged with nearly 70 young professionals and researchers from diverse fields to discuss India's energy transformation, resilience and growing influence in global affairs. The programme was organised by the ILead Global Foundation and the India Office of Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.

"Engaged with nearly 70 bright young professionals and researchers from diverse disciplines as part of the Rising Leaders Programme," he said.

"As the world's 3rd largest energy consumer, 3rd largest crude oil importer and 4th largest refiner, India is emerging as a key force shaping the global energy landscape, with nearly 25 per cent of global energy demand growth expected to come from India over the next two decades," Puri added.

During the discussion, the minister highlighted India's energy achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the country has successfully diversified its energy basket, strengthened energy security and ensured uninterrupted fuel supplies despite global geopolitical uncertainties.

Puri said India has focused on making energy accessible, affordable and sustainable for its citizens while navigating a period marked by geopolitical tensions and volatility in global energy markets.

Emphasising India's increasing importance in the global energy ecosystem, the minister noted that the country is currently the world's third-largest energy consumer, the third-largest importer of crude oil and the fourth-largest oil refiner. These factors, he said, position India as a key stakeholder in shaping future global energy trends and policies.

He expressed confidence that the country's young professionals and researchers would play an important role in shaping the India of tomorrow and driving innovation across sectors, including energy and sustainability.