EC's Clarification 'Admission Of Guilt', Says CPI(ML)'S Bhattacharya

Opposition Slams EC Over Electoral Roll Row

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Sunday termed the Election Commission's clarification on decisions related to the schedule of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as an "admission of guilt."

The row began with a report in The Indian Express that claimed that decisions regarding the SIR process were objected to by two of the three Election Commissioners. The report stated that Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections multiple times over decisions and orders issued without their knowledge.

Dipankar Bhattacharya claimed, "We are not satisfied at all. This is a confession...It's an admission of guilt. Admission of crime, and after that they have no right to remain in the post," he said. As the opposition ranks unite on the issue, he said that the INDIA bloc will hold a meeting on September 30. "The meeting will happen on the 30th. This meeting was supposed to happen in the month of August itself; there was a delay. But in this meeting, this issue will be discussed, and I think all of us together, not only the INDIA alliance, but also outside the INDIA alliance, small-small and other political parties, civil society, all together will run a nationwide movement," he said.

This comes as Left leaders and the Trinamool Congress are pushing for a united Opposition front against CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid the row. "In the midst of such a major national crisis, we must all come together to find a path forward, and we will strive toward that," Bhattacharya earlier said.

Election Commission's Clarification

The EC had stated that a letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary was related to the functioning of an officer on deputation and not any policy matter of the poll body.

In its press note, the ECI stated that the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 12 States and Union Territories was issued on October 27, 2025, while the schedule for 19 States and UTs was issued on May 14, 2026, with the unanimous approval of the Commission.

The poll body also added that the order for the SIR issued on June 24, 2025, covering all States and UTs, beginning with Bihar, followed by West Bengal and 30 other States and UTs, was approved unanimously by the Commission. "In the recent months, the Commission has taken numerous decisions, including SIR across the country. The order for the SIR issued on 24.6.2025 for all the States/UTs, starting with Bihar, followed by West Bengal and 30 other States/UTs, was issued with the unanimous approval of the Commission. The same has been upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India vide its order dated 27.5.2026. The schedule for SIR for 12 States and UTs was issued on 27.10.2025, and those for 19 States/ UTs was issued on 14.05.2026 with the unanimous approval of the Commission. The final figure of the number of electors will be known only after final publication in the remaining 12 states of Phase-III."

Internal Matters and Officer Roles

"The letter to the Cabinet Secretary was not related to any policy matter of the Commission or IT division but related to working of an officer on deputation to the ECI. The work redistribution orders issued by the concerned officer were not actually implemented after the orders of the two Commissioners, and the oversight over the IT division by the DEC was never actually withdrawn," the ECI said.

Procedural Details of SIR Exercise

ECI also announced that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit the homes of electors who have received notices during the ongoing SIR exercise for being unmapped or having logical discrepancies, for collection of documents. "In exceptional circumstances, as decided by the ERO, the hearing will be held preferably online," the ECI said, adding that any adult family member can be authorised by an elector to attend the hearing on their behalf, if required.

The Commission said the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Supreme Court. For non-SIR periods, forms applicable under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, will continue to be used. (ANI)

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