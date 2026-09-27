Asian Games: Anahat Singh Happy With Silver, Eyes Future Olympics

India's rising squash star Anahat Singh said she is happy to win silver in her first Asian Games singles appearance, despite the final not going as she had hoped. She acknowledged that things do not always go as planned and said she will use the experience to learn, improve and make the most of future opportunities to qualify for the Olympics. Singh secured a silver medal for the nation in squash women's singles competition, losing the gold medal clash at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Sunday. Anahat lost to Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam 3-0

'Happy With Silver, But Eyes on Olympics'

“I wouldn't say I'm too happy, but I'm definitely happy with the silver. It's my first time playing singles at the Asian Games, and to get the opportunity to win a medal in just my second Asian Games is something I'm definitely happy about. I'm also happy with how I played yesterday. Today, though, was definitely not what I wanted or expected. But things don't always go your way, and I know I'll have a few more opportunities to make my way to the Olympics. I'm just going to try to make the most of those opportunities and do everything I can to get there eventually," she told ANI after the match.

A Learning Experience

Singh said she is still gaining experience at major multi-sport events and sees every match and point as an opportunity to learn. She added that adapting to the atmosphere and handling crucial moments will improve with experience, which she hopes to build on in the coming months and years.

“As I said, this is only my second time playing at the Asian Games, which is a major multi-sport event. Before this, I had played at the Commonwealth Games just once, so I'm still getting started. Every match and every point is something I can learn from. Just being here, experiencing the atmosphere and learning how to adjust to it, especially in those crucial moments, is something that only experience can teach you. I think over the next few months and years, I can continue to learn from these experiences and take something away from every single match," she added.

How the Final Unfolded

The match lasted just 27 minutes, with Anahat losing the first two games 4-11, 4-11. Later, the final game was slightly more competitive, but Anahat still lost 7-11.

India's Wait for Individual Gold Continues

India's wait for an individual squash gold medal at the Asian Games continued as Abhay Singh lost 9-11, 5-11, 5-11 to Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow in the men's singles final on Sunday. (ANI)

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