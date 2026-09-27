YSRCP Alleges TDP Govt Misusing CMRF, Playing With Patients' Lives

YSRCP Alleges Widespread Corruption in CMRF

YSRCP Addanki constituency in-charge Ashok Kumar alleged the TDP coalition government under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was misusing Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) money and playing with the lives of poor patients. Speaking at the party's central office, he questioned why details of Letters of Credit and reimbursements were removed from the public domain after the TDP coalition assumed office. He alleged that funds were being diverted to hospitals owned by TDP leaders through fake patients, forged LoCs and commissions of 10–20 per cent, according to the release.

He cited alleged irregularities at TDP MLA Chadalavada Aravinda Babu's hospital and criticised the government for issuing mere notices without conducting random patient verification.

Aarogyasri Weakened, Funds Inflated

Ashok Kumar said Aarogyasri had been weakened by withholding over Rs 3,000 crore from network hospitals. Treatments covered by Aarogyasri were being funded again through CMRF at inflated rates. He claimed the government had drawn Rs 1,298 crore in 22 months, including nearly Rs 1,000 crore for Aarogyasri-covered procedures, compared with Rs 897 crore spent by the YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024.

He alleged that CMRF assistance was being denied without TDP recommendation letters, while government hospitals lacked basic medicines.

Demands for Investigation and Transparency

He demanded an immediate White Paper, an independent forensic audit and a direct beneficiary-tracking system for all CMRF payments. (ANI)

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