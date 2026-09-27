Dubai's Longevity Strategy To Bring In Over Dh35 Billion In Next Decade: Sheikh Hamdan

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said he approved the Dubai Longevity Authority's strategy, which aims to contribute more than Dh35 billion to Dubai's economy over the next decade.

The strategy targets annual growth of around 31 per cent, marking a new phase in Dubai's ambition to shape the future of health and become a global centre for healthy longevity, Sheikh Hamdan added. The emirate's efforts in healthy longevity will span research and development, clinical trials, manufacturing, and aim to reach global markets. The initiative will both enhance quality of life, and unlock new opportunities for investment and growth, the statement read.

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In June, Dubai launched the authority for health longevity, with Sheikh Hamdan appointed as president of the body. The authority aims to develop a world-class ecosystem that embraces latest medical solutions, biotechnologies, and life sciences. It will also build an integrated framework that brings together scientific research, innovation, investment, and global partnerships to create a healthier future for humanity.

At the time of establishing the authority, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said: "The world is witnessing an accelerated scientific revolution in life sciences, biotechnology, and medical innovations, and our ambition is for Dubai to be at the heart of this global revolution, a hub for developing solutions that elevate human health and quality of life.

Dubai launches authority for health longevity; Sheikh Hamdan announced as President Aged 40 but feel 10 years older? Your body may be ageing faster than you think

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