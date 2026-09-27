Two Palestinians Killed, 11 Injured In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) – Two Palestinians were killed and 11 others injured by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, according to medical sources in Gaza.

The sources said the death toll from the Israeli offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has risen to 74,018, with 175,079 people injured.

Of the total, 1,417 people have been killed and 4,964 injured since the Gaza ceasefire took effect on October 11.

//Petra// AO