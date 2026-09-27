More Than 10,600 Russian Military Personnel Neutralized At Front Over Past Week - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state reported this on Telegram following a briefing by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi.

“There are important results from our troops in the Lyman sector of the Donetsk region as part of Operation Vivaldi, as well as from the Airborne Assault Forces grouping as part of another one of our active defense operations. The occupiers continue to be eliminated, and the designated objectives are being achieved. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi delivered a report today. Overall, this week, across all sectors of active combat operations on the front, our units neutralized 10,660 Russian troops killed and wounded,” the President wrote.

He added that every Russian casualty is accompanied by video confirmation.

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Zelensky said that the most intense fighting is taking place in the areas of the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman sectors. According to him, operations are also being carried out in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions.

“Based on this week's results, the warriors of the Third Army Corps and the 68th Separate Oleksa Dovbush Airmobile Brigade of the 8th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine deserve special recognition. Thank you all for the results, warriors! Every such week on the front that becomes ours – Ukrainian – in terms of the overall situation prevents Russia from mounting greater offensive activity against Ukraine,” he wrote.

Zelensky added that during the meeting, he and the commander-in-chief identified further active steps.

As Ukrinform reported, soldiers of the 3rd Army Corps used remote mining during the Vivaldi offensive operation and, over two nights, created 400 meters of mine barriers using ground-based robotic systems.