Azerbaijan, Vista Equity Partners Discuss Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Robert F. Smith, founder and chairman of Vista Equity Partners, to discuss investment opportunities and prospects for attracting international capital to the Azerbaijani economy.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

The sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan's investment potential, economic reforms being implemented in the country and opportunities available to international investors.

They also discussed new opportunities emerging in global financial markets and their potential to support investment flows into Azerbaijan.

The meeting focused on areas of mutual interest, including potential new investment directions and prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vista Equity Partners.