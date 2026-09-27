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SC Johnson Names Kate Wagner As Chief Communications Officer
(MENAFN- PRovoke) RACINE, WI-SC Johnson, which owns household product brands including Glade, Windex, Ziploc, and Raid, has hired Levi Strauss and Abercrombie & Fitch veteran Kate Wagner as chief communications officer.
Wagner joins from Abercrombie, where she spent four years as vice president of corporate communications, reporting to the CEO and serving as a member of the executive leadership team, with responsibilities for all corporate reputation programs, executive communications, media relations, issues and crisis management, and internal and stakeholder communications.
Earlier, she spent nine years at Levi Strauss & Co, ultimately rising to vice president of global corporate affairs. She has also held communications roles at Visa ad Pacific Gas & Electric.
At SC Johnson, she will lead the company's global corporate affairs, communications, sustainability, and government relations functions. In a LinkedIn Post, she wrote,“Beyond producing some of the most iconic household brands that consumers around the world have been using for generations, the company's purpose-driven work to reduce its plastic impact and carbon footprint, fight insect-borne disease, and support families and communities is absolutely inspiring.”
She replaces Alex Abraham, who left the company earlier this year to join Molson Coors Beverage Company as vice president of communications and corporate affairs.
Wagner joins from Abercrombie, where she spent four years as vice president of corporate communications, reporting to the CEO and serving as a member of the executive leadership team, with responsibilities for all corporate reputation programs, executive communications, media relations, issues and crisis management, and internal and stakeholder communications.
Earlier, she spent nine years at Levi Strauss & Co, ultimately rising to vice president of global corporate affairs. She has also held communications roles at Visa ad Pacific Gas & Electric.
At SC Johnson, she will lead the company's global corporate affairs, communications, sustainability, and government relations functions. In a LinkedIn Post, she wrote,“Beyond producing some of the most iconic household brands that consumers around the world have been using for generations, the company's purpose-driven work to reduce its plastic impact and carbon footprint, fight insect-borne disease, and support families and communities is absolutely inspiring.”
She replaces Alex Abraham, who left the company earlier this year to join Molson Coors Beverage Company as vice president of communications and corporate affairs.
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