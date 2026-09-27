MAO“Manar Al Omran” Sets Guinness World Record For The World's Tallest Freestanding Scaffold At 67.40 Meters

In celebration of Saudi Arabia's National Day, MAO“Manar Al Omran” Company has achieved a major engineering milestone by erecting a freestanding scaffold reaching a total height of 67.40 meters. The structure has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's tallest freestanding scaffold, surpassing the previous record of 58.50 meters.

The achievement demonstrates the engineering, manufacturing and execution capabilities behind a structure designed to stand independently, without external ties, anchors, guy wires or support from an adjacent building or structure. Its stability is achieved through its engineered base configuration, structural geometry and carefully controlled assembly sequence.

The scaffold has a stepped pyramidal configuration that narrows progressively with height. Its base spans 43.47 meters by 43.47 meters, and the total constructed scaffold volume is approximately 46,000 cubic meters. Three working platforms are positioned at elevations of 24 meters, 48 meters and 66 meters, while the overall measured height reaches 67.40 meters.

More than 35,172 metal components were used to complete the structure. The project was executed over six continuous days by a specialized team averaging approximately 80 workers, technicians and supervisors per day. The operation represented approximately 4,800 man-hours of work, organized across two shifts under demanding site and weather conditions.

Safety remained a central priority throughout the project. According to the project record, the erection was completed with zero injuries, supported by continuous supervision, controlled work procedures and strict compliance with occupational safety requirements.

An official Guinness World Records adjudicator monitored the record attempt and reviewed the required evidence and compliance criteria before the record certificate was awarded. The recognition, coinciding with Saudi National Day, gives the achievement particular significance for the Manar Al Omran team and reflects the company's commitment to engineering excellence and Saudi industrial capability.

Founded in 1974, MAO“Manar Al Omran” has built its experience in scaffolding, formwork and construction solutions. This milestone reflects the company's continued investment in engineering, manufacturing and technical capability, while supporting the broader objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to strengthen local industry, develop national expertise and enhance the competitiveness of Saudi-made products.

KEY PROJECT FIGURES

67.40 m | Overall height

58.50 m | Previous record stated in the project release

35,172+ | Metal components

46,000 m3 | Constructed scaffold volume

4,800 | Approximate man-hours

0 | Recorded injuries

Please watch the Video:

Tags#Guinness World Record #Manar Al Omran #Scaffold