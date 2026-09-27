Prez Murmu Hails Anahat, Abhay Singh For Asian Games Squash Silver

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh on their silver-medal performances in the singles squash events at the Asian Games 2026, highlighting their achievements as milestones for Indian squash.

Murmu praised Anahat for becoming the first Indian woman to win a singles squash medal at the Asian Games, describing the 18-year-old's performance as a historic achievement.

“My warmest congratulations to Anahat Singh on winning the Silver Medal in Women's Singles Squash at the Asian Games 2026. By becoming the first Indian woman to win a singles medal in squash at the Games, you have etched your name in history. May your racquet continue to produce many more winning moments and inspire the youth.

“Heartiest congratulations to Abhay Singh on winning the Silver Medal in Men's Singles Squash at the Asian Games 2026. Your composure and determination on court have contributed to this remarkable achievement. May you continue to excel in the sport,” the President wrote on X..

Anahat, the reigning junior world champion, reached the women's singles final before going down to Malaysia's defending champion Sivasangari Subramaniam 4-11, 4-11, 7-11. Her silver made her the first Indian woman to win a singles medal in squash at the Asian Games.

The teenager had produced one of the tournament's notable comebacks in the semifinals, recovering from 0-2 down against Japan's world No. 6 Satomi Watanabe and saving two match points before securing her place in the final.

Abhay, meanwhile, became only the second Indian man to win an Asian Games singles squash silver after Saurav Ghosal, who claimed silver in 2014 and 2023. He lost the men's singles final to Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng 9-11, 5-11, 5-11.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Anahat, writing,“Proud of you, Anahat Singh! Your mettle made India proud by winning the Silver Medal in Women's Singles Squash at the #AsianGames2026. May you continue to achieve greater victories.”

–IANS

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