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Trump, Lee Tackle Strategic Projects, Nuclear Subs in UN Sideline Talks
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung worked through a packed agenda of bilateral issues during talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, including headway on joint strategic investment projects, Seoul-based news agency reported Wednesday, citing National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac.
The Tuesday meeting took place against the backdrop of growing US pressure on South Korea to contribute military support toward securing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Lee has already ruled out sending combat troops, insisting Seoul would not deploy personnel in any way that risked entangling the country in a conflict overseas. According to Wi, however, the Hormuz question did not come up during the latest summit.
Over roughly 30 minutes, the two leaders instead focused on economic cooperation, hailing what they called "significant progress" in talks over strategic investment projects. The meeting followed a briefing South Korea's Industry Ministry gave lawmakers Tuesday on how the two countries plan to roll out their $350 billion investment package.
Nuclear submarines, uranium enrichment, wartime command on the table
The conversation also touched on several sensitive strategic issues: Seoul's push to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, its bid for rights to enrich uranium and reprocess spent nuclear fuel, and the long-discussed transfer of wartime operational control over Korean troops from Washington to Seoul. Cooperation in shipbuilding was also discussed.
On North Korea, Trump reaffirmed his openness to continued dialogue with Pyongyang. Lee specifically pressed the US president to help revive stalled North Korea-US talks, and Trump responded "positively," according to Wi, noting that he maintains a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Lee also flagged Thursday's upcoming US-China summit as a significant moment for the region, one that could bear on South Korea-China relations, and said he hoped for a successful outcome.
The Tuesday meeting took place against the backdrop of growing US pressure on South Korea to contribute military support toward securing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Lee has already ruled out sending combat troops, insisting Seoul would not deploy personnel in any way that risked entangling the country in a conflict overseas. According to Wi, however, the Hormuz question did not come up during the latest summit.
Over roughly 30 minutes, the two leaders instead focused on economic cooperation, hailing what they called "significant progress" in talks over strategic investment projects. The meeting followed a briefing South Korea's Industry Ministry gave lawmakers Tuesday on how the two countries plan to roll out their $350 billion investment package.
Nuclear submarines, uranium enrichment, wartime command on the table
The conversation also touched on several sensitive strategic issues: Seoul's push to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, its bid for rights to enrich uranium and reprocess spent nuclear fuel, and the long-discussed transfer of wartime operational control over Korean troops from Washington to Seoul. Cooperation in shipbuilding was also discussed.
On North Korea, Trump reaffirmed his openness to continued dialogue with Pyongyang. Lee specifically pressed the US president to help revive stalled North Korea-US talks, and Trump responded "positively," according to Wi, noting that he maintains a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Lee also flagged Thursday's upcoming US-China summit as a significant moment for the region, one that could bear on South Korea-China relations, and said he hoped for a successful outcome.
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