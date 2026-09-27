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Israeli Forces Sweep West Bank Towns, Arrest at Least Two Palestinians
(MENAFN) Israeli forces launched a wave of raids across multiple areas of the occupied West Bank in the early hours of Wednesday, arresting at least two Palestinians and damaging property and vehicles in the process, the Palestinian official news agency reported.
In Beit Duqqu, northwest of occupied Jerusalem, roughly ten military jeeps rolled into the village as troops fanned out to raid several homes. Residents were detained before the forces withdrew, though the exact number and identities of those arrested were not immediately known, sources said.
Further south, in Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, Israeli forces searched a home and arrested a 19-year-old Palestinian.
In the northern West Bank, raids also hit the city of Tubas and the neighboring town of Aqaba, where infantry units moved through several neighborhoods and searched multiple homes.
East and north of Bethlehem, forces raided the town of Janata and the Aida refugee camp, though no arrests were reported there.
In the Tulkarem area to the north, military vehicles and infantry units swept into the towns of Attil and Deir al-Ghusun early Wednesday. Local sources said troops patrolled the streets, searched homes and damaged belongings inside them, while residents in several households were pulled aside for field questioning under a heavy military presence. One Palestinian man was arrested from his home in Deir al-Ghusun, the sources added.
South of Hebron, in the Masafer Yatta area, occupiers damaged property in Khirbet Aqawwis early Wednesday — a day after setting fire to a workers' vehicle near the village of Umm Qussa in the Yatta countryside, having first chased down its occupants. The news agency, citing local sources, said such attacks have become a recurring pattern in Masafer Yatta in recent days and months, part of a broader campaign targeting Palestinians and their property.
The West Bank has seen a marked escalation in Israeli raids, arrests, movement restrictions and village closures since October 2023, alongside a rise in attacks by occupiers on Palestinian communities.
In Beit Duqqu, northwest of occupied Jerusalem, roughly ten military jeeps rolled into the village as troops fanned out to raid several homes. Residents were detained before the forces withdrew, though the exact number and identities of those arrested were not immediately known, sources said.
Further south, in Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, Israeli forces searched a home and arrested a 19-year-old Palestinian.
In the northern West Bank, raids also hit the city of Tubas and the neighboring town of Aqaba, where infantry units moved through several neighborhoods and searched multiple homes.
East and north of Bethlehem, forces raided the town of Janata and the Aida refugee camp, though no arrests were reported there.
In the Tulkarem area to the north, military vehicles and infantry units swept into the towns of Attil and Deir al-Ghusun early Wednesday. Local sources said troops patrolled the streets, searched homes and damaged belongings inside them, while residents in several households were pulled aside for field questioning under a heavy military presence. One Palestinian man was arrested from his home in Deir al-Ghusun, the sources added.
South of Hebron, in the Masafer Yatta area, occupiers damaged property in Khirbet Aqawwis early Wednesday — a day after setting fire to a workers' vehicle near the village of Umm Qussa in the Yatta countryside, having first chased down its occupants. The news agency, citing local sources, said such attacks have become a recurring pattern in Masafer Yatta in recent days and months, part of a broader campaign targeting Palestinians and their property.
The West Bank has seen a marked escalation in Israeli raids, arrests, movement restrictions and village closures since October 2023, alongside a rise in attacks by occupiers on Palestinian communities.
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