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EU's Costa Warns West Bank 'Annexation' Threatens Two-State Solution
(MENAFN) European Council President Antonio Costa sounded the alarm Tuesday over what he described as creeping "de facto annexation" in the occupied West Bank, warning that such developments are putting the viability of a two-state solution at risk.
"In the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the two-state solution is being jeopardized on a daily basis," Costa told a high-level event on the two-state solution and a comprehensive Gaza peace plan, held on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly.
Costa painted a stark picture of conditions on the ground. "We see the images and hear the testimonies of what is happening in the West Bank daily – settler violence, impunity, displacement of whole communities, and de facto annexation. These settlements are illegal under international law," he said, stressing that urgent action is needed to keep the two-state solution — and the broader path to peace — alive.
The EU chief also pressed for the Palestinian Authority to renew its democratic legitimacy through elections, saying the European Union firmly backs such a vote and is calling on Israel to allow it to take place.
Beyond the ballot box, Costa argued that the international community and the Palestinian Authority share a responsibility to give young Palestinians "renewed hope for a different future."
"Action is required to preserve the two-state solution and the path to peace," Costa said.
"In the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the two-state solution is being jeopardized on a daily basis," Costa told a high-level event on the two-state solution and a comprehensive Gaza peace plan, held on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly.
Costa painted a stark picture of conditions on the ground. "We see the images and hear the testimonies of what is happening in the West Bank daily – settler violence, impunity, displacement of whole communities, and de facto annexation. These settlements are illegal under international law," he said, stressing that urgent action is needed to keep the two-state solution — and the broader path to peace — alive.
The EU chief also pressed for the Palestinian Authority to renew its democratic legitimacy through elections, saying the European Union firmly backs such a vote and is calling on Israel to allow it to take place.
Beyond the ballot box, Costa argued that the international community and the Palestinian Authority share a responsibility to give young Palestinians "renewed hope for a different future."
"Action is required to preserve the two-state solution and the path to peace," Costa said.
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