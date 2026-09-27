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Syria's Sharaa Meets Iraqi PM, US Envoy on Sidelines of UN Summit
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa held talks late Tuesday with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session, with both sides pledging to deepen bilateral coordination, Syria's official news agency reported Wednesday.
According to the news agency, the discussions focused on Syrian-Iraqi relations broadly, with an emphasis on tightening political and security coordination between the two neighbors and expanding economic and trade ties.
The Iraqi Prime Minister's office offered additional detail in a statement, saying the meeting touched on regional and international developments, avenues for strengthening bilateral relations, and joint efforts to ease tensions and support de-escalation across the region.
Hours earlier, Sharaa held a separate meeting with Tom Barrack, the US presidential envoy to Syria and Iraq. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani was also present for that discussion, the news agency reported, though the agency did not disclose what was discussed.
Sharaa is set to take the podium Wednesday to deliver Syria's address to the General Assembly.
The high-level segment of the General Assembly's general debate got underway Tuesday, with Syria among the participating nations. The session is scheduled to run through Sept. 28, per the UN's official program.
According to the news agency, the discussions focused on Syrian-Iraqi relations broadly, with an emphasis on tightening political and security coordination between the two neighbors and expanding economic and trade ties.
The Iraqi Prime Minister's office offered additional detail in a statement, saying the meeting touched on regional and international developments, avenues for strengthening bilateral relations, and joint efforts to ease tensions and support de-escalation across the region.
Hours earlier, Sharaa held a separate meeting with Tom Barrack, the US presidential envoy to Syria and Iraq. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani was also present for that discussion, the news agency reported, though the agency did not disclose what was discussed.
Sharaa is set to take the podium Wednesday to deliver Syria's address to the General Assembly.
The high-level segment of the General Assembly's general debate got underway Tuesday, with Syria among the participating nations. The session is scheduled to run through Sept. 28, per the UN's official program.
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