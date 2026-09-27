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Morocco Opens Polls as Millions Vote for New Parliament
(MENAFN) Voters across Morocco headed to the polls Wednesday to elect a new House of Representatives, kicking off a nationwide ballot that officials say will shape the country's political direction for years to come.
Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0800GMT) and will remain open until 7 p.m. (1900GMT), Moroccan officials said.
The scale of the vote is significant: roughly 15.8 million registered voters are eligible to cast ballots, choosing among 7,288 candidates from 28 political parties competing for 395 parliamentary seats.
Wednesday's election marks the 12th parliamentary vote since Morocco gained independence, and the sixth to be held since King Mohammed VI ascended to the throne in 1999.
The official campaign period ran from Sept. 10 until midnight Tuesday, giving parties just over two weeks to make their final push to voters before polls opened.
Unemployment, the cost of living, the state of public services, and how — and whether — citizens engage in political life have dominated public debate in the run-up to the vote, with low youth participation emerging as a particular flashpoint in the national conversation.
Election officials say provisional results will begin to be released Thursday, in line with the country's official electoral calendar.
Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0800GMT) and will remain open until 7 p.m. (1900GMT), Moroccan officials said.
The scale of the vote is significant: roughly 15.8 million registered voters are eligible to cast ballots, choosing among 7,288 candidates from 28 political parties competing for 395 parliamentary seats.
Wednesday's election marks the 12th parliamentary vote since Morocco gained independence, and the sixth to be held since King Mohammed VI ascended to the throne in 1999.
The official campaign period ran from Sept. 10 until midnight Tuesday, giving parties just over two weeks to make their final push to voters before polls opened.
Unemployment, the cost of living, the state of public services, and how — and whether — citizens engage in political life have dominated public debate in the run-up to the vote, with low youth participation emerging as a particular flashpoint in the national conversation.
Election officials say provisional results will begin to be released Thursday, in line with the country's official electoral calendar.
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