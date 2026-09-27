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Chile's Kast Demands UN Overhaul, Security Council Reform
(MENAFN) Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast called Tuesday for sweeping reform of the UN, urging the body to cut bureaucracy, redirect its budget and overhaul the Security Council so that its decisions carry weight.
Speaking during the general debate of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Kast said the organization must confront global conflicts and challenges with far greater resolve.
"The United Nations must hold those responsible to account, and it must do so with the determination and energy we have not seen so far," he said. "This organization has not risen to the challenges of these events."
Kast called for trimming bureaucracy within the UN and steering its budget toward areas "where lives are at stake." He also proposed suspending what he views as non-priority agendas in order to refocus the organization on more urgent matters.
The president further pushed for reforming the Security Council so that its decisions "are respected again."
The 81st General Assembly debate opened Tuesday and continues through Sept. 28, drawing heads of state and government together to address global peace, security and development under the theme "Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all."
Kast also zeroed in on transnational organized crime, calling for tighter international coordination against groups engaged in drug trafficking, illegal mining, human trafficking and killings. Such organizations, he argued, should be treated as terror groups and confronted as threats to democratic states.
He pointed to Chile's involvement in the Americas Shield initiative as evidence of the country's commitment to working alongside other nations against transnational crime.
On the domestic front, Kast cited a series of security gains, noting the homicide rate had dropped 11.5% while irregular border crossings had fallen 86%, with expulsions up 50% from the previous year.
"People enter Chile through the door, not through the window, with their documents in order," said Kast.
Speaking during the general debate of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Kast said the organization must confront global conflicts and challenges with far greater resolve.
"The United Nations must hold those responsible to account, and it must do so with the determination and energy we have not seen so far," he said. "This organization has not risen to the challenges of these events."
Kast called for trimming bureaucracy within the UN and steering its budget toward areas "where lives are at stake." He also proposed suspending what he views as non-priority agendas in order to refocus the organization on more urgent matters.
The president further pushed for reforming the Security Council so that its decisions "are respected again."
The 81st General Assembly debate opened Tuesday and continues through Sept. 28, drawing heads of state and government together to address global peace, security and development under the theme "Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all."
Kast also zeroed in on transnational organized crime, calling for tighter international coordination against groups engaged in drug trafficking, illegal mining, human trafficking and killings. Such organizations, he argued, should be treated as terror groups and confronted as threats to democratic states.
He pointed to Chile's involvement in the Americas Shield initiative as evidence of the country's commitment to working alongside other nations against transnational crime.
On the domestic front, Kast cited a series of security gains, noting the homicide rate had dropped 11.5% while irregular border crossings had fallen 86%, with expulsions up 50% from the previous year.
"People enter Chile through the door, not through the window, with their documents in order," said Kast.
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