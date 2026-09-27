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Fenerbahce Tops Besiktas 72-59 to Claim 9th Presidential Cup
(MENAFN) Fenerbahce Tarfin defeated Besiktas 72-59 on Tuesday to capture the 39th Men's Presidential Cup title in Istanbul.
Fenerbahce seized control late in the first quarter at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall, ripping off an 11-0 run to build a double-digit lead before closing the period ahead 21-10.
The Yellow Canaries widened their advantage in the second quarter as Besiktas struggled to find its shooting touch from beyond the arc, carrying a commanding 46-27 lead into the halftime break.
Besiktas fought back out of the locker room, opening the third quarter on a 5-0 run to trim the deficit, though Fenerbahce still led 58-46 heading into the fourth.
The Black-and-Whites closed to within eight points early in the final period, but Fenerbahce answered with six unanswered points and held firm the rest of the way to close out the 72-59 win.
Wade Baldwin paced Fenerbahce with 13 points and six assists, while Braxton Key contributed 11 points and Shavon Shields added 10. For Besiktas, Jaylen Nowell led all scorers with 13 points, with Devon Dotson chipping in nine.
The win marks Fenerbahce's ninth Presidential Cup title overall and its second consecutive championship
Fenerbahce seized control late in the first quarter at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall, ripping off an 11-0 run to build a double-digit lead before closing the period ahead 21-10.
The Yellow Canaries widened their advantage in the second quarter as Besiktas struggled to find its shooting touch from beyond the arc, carrying a commanding 46-27 lead into the halftime break.
Besiktas fought back out of the locker room, opening the third quarter on a 5-0 run to trim the deficit, though Fenerbahce still led 58-46 heading into the fourth.
The Black-and-Whites closed to within eight points early in the final period, but Fenerbahce answered with six unanswered points and held firm the rest of the way to close out the 72-59 win.
Wade Baldwin paced Fenerbahce with 13 points and six assists, while Braxton Key contributed 11 points and Shavon Shields added 10. For Besiktas, Jaylen Nowell led all scorers with 13 points, with Devon Dotson chipping in nine.
The win marks Fenerbahce's ninth Presidential Cup title overall and its second consecutive championship
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