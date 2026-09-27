Endoscopy Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, 2034

The global endoscopy devices market size was valued at USD 61.91 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 64.11 billion in 2026 to USD 84.82 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 3.56% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the endoscopy devices market with a market share of 42.5% in 2025.

Endoscopy devices are medical instruments used to visually examine, diagnose, and treat conditions within the body's internal organs and cavities through minimally invasive procedures. They typically include endoscopes, cameras, light sources, visualization systems, biopsy instruments, and therapeutic accessories. These devices enable healthcare professionals to obtain real-time images of internal structures and perform procedures such as tissue sampling, polyp removal, bleeding control, and minimally invasive surgery.

2025 Market Size: USD 61.91 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 64.11 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 84.82 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 3.56%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 42.5% Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 9.2%

By Type Leading Segment: Endoscopes Market Share in 2025: 39.8% By End Use Fastest-Growing Segment: Outpatient Facilities CAGR: 8.6% (2026–2034)

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Increasing Adoption of AI-Assisted and Advanced Visualization Technologies in Endoscopy

Endoscopy systems are increasingly incorporating high-definition and 4K imaging, enhanced visualization modes, and artificial intelligence-assisted detection technologies. In August 2026, market analysis identified AI-assisted diagnostic imaging, high-definition visualization, and advanced imaging platforms as major technology trends shaping endoscopy device adoption.

Growing Adoption of Single-Use and Disposable Endoscopy Devices for Infection Control

Healthcare providers are increasingly evaluating single-use endoscopes and disposable components to reduce cross-contamination risks and simplify reprocessing requirements. In August 2026, industry analysis reported continued expansion of disposable endoscopy applications, with single-use devices gaining traction in infection-sensitive and procedure-specific settings.

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Diagnosis and Treatment Supports Endoscopy Devices Market Growth

Increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, cancers, and age-related chronic conditions is further expanding the number of patients requiring diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures.

In April 2026, market analysis identified increasing chronic disease prevalence, demand for minimally invasive procedures, and growing use of endoscopic diagnosis and treatment as major factors supporting market growth.

High Capital Costs of Advanced Endoscopy Systems Can Limit Adoption

Advanced endoscopy platforms can require substantial investment in imaging towers, specialized scopes, therapeutic accessories, reprocessing equipment, and supporting infrastructure. These costs can limit adoption among smaller hospitals and healthcare facilities, particularly where procedure volumes and reimbursement levels are insufficient to justify premium technology investments.

In July 2026, market analysis identified high acquisition costs for advanced imaging systems and robotic-assisted endoscopy technologies as important barriers to adoption, particularly among budget-constrained healthcare facilities.

Expansion of Outpatient Endoscopy and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Creates New Growth Opportunities

Expansion of specialty clinics and ambulatory surgical centers can increase demand for flexible scopes, visualization equipment, disposable components, and workflow solutions that support faster procedures and efficient equipment utilization.

In August 2026, market analysis identified ambulatory surgical centers and outpatient endoscopy facilities as expanding application settings, supported by growing demand for efficient day-care procedures.

Maintaining Device Reliability, Reprocessing Standards, and Skilled Clinical Expertise Creates Challenges

Endoscopy procedures require reliable visualization, precise device handling, effective infection-control practices, and specialized clinical expertise. In August 2026, industry analysis identified shortages of trained endoscopists and reprocessing personnel as continuing challenges for healthcare facilities seeking to expand advanced endoscopy capacity.

The endoscopes segment accounted for a 39.8% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2026-2034, driven by increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, rising prevalence of gastrointestinal and other chronic diseases, and growing demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy. the increasing use of endoscopes across hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers further strengthens the segment's dominant position in the endoscopy devices market.

The endoscopy visualization systems (reusable endoscopy visualization systems) segment supports high-quality visualization during endoscopic procedures, while the endoscopy visualization components segment contributes through cameras, light sources, monitors, and other imaging components. the operative devices segment supports therapeutic procedures by enabling tissue removal, biopsy, hemostasis, and other interventions during endoscopy.

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The hospitals segment accounted for a share of 72.6% in 2025, owing to the widespread use of endoscopy devices for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, availability of advanced medical infrastructure, and high patient volumes requiring specialized care. the presence of skilled healthcare professionals and comprehensive endoscopy facilities further strengthens the segment's dominant position in the endoscopy devices market.

The outpatient facilities segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, growing preference for outpatient care, and rising demand for cost-effective and convenient endoscopic services. the expansion of ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics further supports the adoption of endoscopy devices in outpatient settings.

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North America endoscopy devices market accounted for 42.5% of the global market, reaching USD 26.31 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal and other chronic diseases, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, rising adoption of advanced endoscopic technologies, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Continuous innovation in imaging systems and therapeutic endoscopy devices continues to support regional market growth.

The US market was valued at USD 22.36 billion in 2025, making it the largest contributor in North America. Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, growing adoption of high-definition and advanced imaging technologies, rising healthcare investments, and expanding endoscopy procedures continue to drive market growth.

Canada's market reached USD 3.95 billion in 2025. Growing healthcare expenditure, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, expanding access to advanced diagnostic technologies, and rising demand for gastrointestinal screening continue to support steady market expansion.

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Europe endoscopy devices market accounted for 27.8% of the global market, reaching USD 17.21 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growing adoption of advanced endoscopic systems continue to strengthen regional market growth. Increasing investments in innovative visualization and therapeutic technologies further support market expansion.

The UK market was valued at USD 3.44 billion in 2025. Increasing demand for early disease detection, growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, expanding endoscopy screening programs, and rising investments in advanced healthcare technologies continue to support market growth.

Germany market accounted for USD 4.82 billion in 2025. Strong healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, growing adoption of advanced endoscopic imaging, and rising investments in medical technology continue to drive market expansion.

Asia Pacific endoscopy devices market accounted for 21.6% of the global market, reaching USD 13.37 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Rapid healthcare infrastructure development, increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, and rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures continue to accelerate regional market growth. Expanding access to advanced diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy technologies further strengthens market expansion.

China's market accounted for USD 5.61 billion in 2025, representing the largest share within Asia Pacific. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for gastrointestinal screening, growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and rising investments in advanced medical devices continue to drive market expansion.

Japan's market generated USD 2.41 billion in 2025. Increasing demand for early cancer detection, growing elderly population, expanding adoption of advanced endoscopic imaging systems, and rising healthcare modernization continue to support market growth.

Middle East and Africa endoscopy devices market accounted for 3.4% of the global market, totaling USD 2.10 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, expanding access to minimally invasive procedures, and rising adoption of advanced diagnostic equipment continue to support regional market growth.

The UAE market was valued at USD 0.53 billion in 2025. Increasing investments in advanced healthcare facilities, growing medical tourism, expanding adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and rising demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy systems continue to drive market growth.

Africa's market reached USD 1.57 billion in 2025. Expanding healthcare access, increasing investments in medical infrastructure, growing awareness of gastrointestinal disease diagnosis, and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures continue to create long-term growth opportunities across the region.

Olympus Corporation Boston Scientific Corporation PENTAX Medical FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Karl Storz GmbH & Co., KG Stryker Medtronic Ambu A/S Activ Surgical Aesculap, Inc. Auris Health Conmed Corporation R. Bard, Inc. Fujifilm Holdings Hologic Medtronic plc Olympus Corporation Pentax Medical Smith & Nephew BiBBInstruments

March 2026: Olympus expanded its endoscopy solutions portfolio with advanced imaging technologies and next-generation endoscopic systems designed to improve visualization, diagnostic accuracy, and minimally invasive procedures across gastroenterology and surgical applications. January 2026: Boston Scientific expanded its endoscopy device portfolio with enhanced therapeutic endoscopy solutions, including advanced scopes and accessories designed for gastrointestinal procedures, improving procedural efficiency and patient outcomes. October 2025: Fujifilm expanded its endoscopy portfolio with upgraded ELUXEO and AI-assisted imaging technologies, supporting improved lesion detection, diagnosis, and minimally invasive treatment procedures. August 2025: KARL STORZ expanded its endoscopic visualization and surgical systems portfolio with advanced imaging platforms and digital solutions designed for minimally invasive surgeries across multiple specialties.