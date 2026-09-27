Hospital Gowns Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

The global hospital gowns market size was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 3.61 billion in 2026 to USD 6.60 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the hospital gowns market with a market share of 38.5% in 2025.

Hospital gowns are specially designed garments worn by patients during medical examinations, treatments, surgeries, and hospital stays. They provide healthcare professionals with convenient access to specific areas of the patient's body while maintaining comfort, hygiene, and modesty. Hospital gowns are typically made from lightweight, breathable, and durable materials and may be available in disposable or reusable forms for different healthcare settings.

2025 Market Size: USD 3.35 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 3.61 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 6.60 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 7.82%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 38.5% Fastest-Growing Region: Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 8.94%

By Type Leading Segment: Surgical Gowns Market Share in 2025: 44.8% By Usability Fastest-Growing Segment: Disposable CAGR: 7.91% (2026–2034) By Risk Type Leading Segment: Moderate Market Share in 2025: 34.2%

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Growing Demand for High-Barrier and Sustainable Protective Gowns

The hospital gowns market trends are being driven by increasing emphasis on infection prevention, healthcare worker safety, and improved barrier protection during patient care and surgical procedures. Hospitals and healthcare facilities are increasingly using surgical, isolation, and other protective gowns designed to reduce exposure to blood, body fluids, and potentially infectious materials Reusable gowns are receiving greater attention as hospitals seek to reduce disposable waste and manage long-term operating costs, while single-use gowns remain important where contamination risks are high. Manufacturers are also improving gown materials, seam construction, and protective coverage to meet established performance standards. In the U.S., the FDA classifies surgical gowns as Class II medical devices, while its recognized standards include requirements for liquid-barrier performance and surgical gown specifications.

2025: The FDA recognized ASTM F2407/F2407M-23a as a consensus standard for surgical gowns, strengthening requirements for their performance, documentation, and labeling. 2025: Healthcare facilities continued evaluating reusable gowns as an alternative to disposable products, considering waste management, laundering requirements, cost, and required barrier protection. 2026: The FDA continued classifying surgical gowns as Class II medical devices requiring 510(k) premarket notification, reinforcing the importance of safety, barrier performance, and regulatory compliance.

These developments indicate that high-barrier materials, reusable gown solutions, improved comfort, and stricter safety standards will remain the key hospital gowns market trends, strengthening infection prevention, improving healthcare worker protection, and driving long-term growth across healthcare facilities.

Rising Hospital Admissions and Increasing Focus on Infection Prevention

The hospital gowns market is expanding due to the growing number of hospital admissions, surgical procedures, and increasing emphasis on infection prevention across healthcare facilities. Hospitals are increasingly using disposable and reusable gowns to protect patients and healthcare professionals from exposure to infectious materials and contaminants. Rising healthcare expenditure, expanding hospital infrastructure, and stricter hygiene protocols are further accelerating demand. These developments are significantly contributing to hospital gowns market growth as healthcare providers prioritize patient safety and effective infection control practices.

For instance, in 2025, several healthcare facilities expanded their use of disposable and fluid-resistant hospital gowns to strengthen infection prevention measures across surgical and patient-care environments.

High Disposable Product Costs and Environmental Concerns

The hospital gowns market faces challenges due to the recurring cost of disposable gowns and growing concerns regarding medical textile waste. Healthcare facilities with high patient volumes require large quantities of protective gowns, increasing procurement and disposal expenses. In addition, single-use gowns contribute to healthcare waste, encouraging hospitals to evaluate reusable alternatives and environmentally responsible materials. Recent hospital gowns market analysis indicates that these factors can influence purchasing decisions and create cost pressures for healthcare providers.

For instance, in 2025, several hospitals increased the adoption of reusable and recyclable gown materials to reduce medical waste and manage the recurring costs associated with disposable protective apparel.

Expansion of Sustainable and Advanced Protective Gowns

The hospital gowns market is expected to benefit from increasing demand for sustainable, antimicrobial, fluid-resistant, and breathable protective gowns. Manufacturers are developing advanced medical textiles that provide improved protection and comfort while reducing environmental impact. Growing investments in healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for specialized gowns in surgical, isolation, and critical care settings are also creating significant growth opportunities. These developments are expected to strengthen the hospital gowns market size by expanding the adoption of high-performance and environmentally responsible protective apparel.

For instance, in 2025, medical textile manufacturers expanded their portfolios with reusable and fluid-resistant hospital gowns designed to provide enhanced protection, comfort, and sustainability across healthcare facilities.

Maintaining Protection, Comfort, and Regulatory Compliance

The hospital gowns market continues to face challenges related to balancing protective performance, wearer comfort, durability, and cost efficiency with medical textile standards and quality requirements also requires continuous testing and manufacturing controls. According to recent hospital gowns market reports, companies are investing in advanced textile materials, improved garment designs, and sustainable manufacturing processes to enhance product performance and maintain long-term market competitiveness.

For instance, in 2025, hospital gown manufacturers increased investments in advanced barrier fabrics and ergonomic designs to improve protection and comfort while meeting evolving healthcare safety and quality requirements.

The surgical gowns segment accounted for a 44.8% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period 2026-2034, driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures, growing emphasis on infection prevention, and rising demand for protective apparel in operating rooms. the widespread use of surgical gowns to protect healthcare professionals and patients from contamination further strengthens the segment's dominant position in the hospital gowns market.

The non-surgical gowns segment supports protection during routine medical examinations, patient care, and other healthcare procedures, while the patient gowns segment provides comfortable and hygienic apparel for patients during hospitalization, examinations, and treatment. the increasing focus on infection control and patient safety supports demand across both segments.

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The disposable segment accounted for a 64.3% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period 2026-2034, driven by increasing emphasis on infection prevention, growing adoption of single-use protective apparel, and rising demand for convenient and hygienic gowns in healthcare facilities. the reduced risk of cross-contamination and elimination of laundering requirements further strengthen the segment's dominant position in the hospital gowns market.

The reusable segment supports sustainable and cost-efficient hospital gown usage through repeated washing and sterilization. the segment benefits from demand for durable protective apparel and increasing efforts by healthcare facilities to manage long-term gown procurement and operational costs.

The moderate segment accounted for a share of 34.2% in 2025, owing to the widespread use of protective gowns in procedures involving moderate exposure to fluids, contaminants, and infectious materials. the increasing emphasis on infection prevention and growing demand for appropriate protective apparel across healthcare settings further strengthen the segment's dominant position in the hospital gowns market.

The high segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for enhanced protection during high-risk medical procedures, growing prevalence of infectious diseases, and rising focus on healthcare worker safety. the minimal segment supports protection during low-exposure activities and routine patient care, while the low segment provides protection for procedures involving limited exposure to fluids and contaminants.

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North America hospital gowns market accounted for 38.5% of the global market, reaching USD 1.29 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing hospital admissions, rising awareness of infection prevention, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing demand for protective apparel in healthcare facilities. Expanding healthcare infrastructure and adoption of disposable medical gowns continue to support regional market growth.

The US market was valued at USD 1.10 billion in 2025, making it the largest contributor in North America. Increasing healthcare expenditure, growing hospital infrastructure, rising focus on infection prevention, and increasing demand for high-quality protective gowns continue to drive market growth.

Canada's market reached USD 0.19 billion in 2025. Growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for infection control products, expanding hospital facilities, and rising adoption of disposable protective apparel continue to support steady market expansion.

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Europe hospital gowns market accounted for 27.4% of the global market, reaching USD 0.92 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period. Increasing emphasis on healthcare-associated infection prevention, growing hospital infrastructure, rising demand for disposable medical apparel, and stringent healthcare hygiene standards continue to strengthen regional market growth. Increasing adoption of protective and sustainable gown materials further supports market expansion.

The UK market was valued at USD 0.18 billion in 2025. Increasing focus on infection prevention, growing healthcare facility investments, rising demand for protective medical apparel, and expanding adoption of disposable hospital gowns continue to support market growth.

Germany market accounted for USD 0.26 billion in 2025. Strong healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for infection control products, growing hospital capacity, and rising adoption of advanced protective medical apparel continue to drive market expansion.

Asia Pacific hospital gowns market accounted for 23.6% of the global market, reaching USD 0.79 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% during the forecast period. Rapid healthcare infrastructure development, increasing hospital admissions, growing awareness of infection prevention, and rising healthcare expenditure continue to accelerate regional market growth. Expanding medical facilities and increasing demand for disposable protective apparel further strengthen market expansion.

China's market accounted for USD 0.33 billion in 2025, representing the largest share within Asia Pacific. Expanding hospital infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing focus on infection control, and rising demand for disposable medical gowns continue to drive market expansion.

Japan's market generated USD 0.14 billion in 2025. Increasing elderly population, growing demand for healthcare services, expanding infection prevention measures, and rising adoption of advanced protective apparel continue to support market growth.

Middle East and Africa hospital gowns market accounted for 4.4% of the global market, totaling USD 0.15 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, growing hospital capacity, rising awareness of infection control, and expanding demand for protective medical apparel continue to support regional market growth.

The UAE market was valued at USD 0.04 billion in 2025. Increasing investments in advanced healthcare facilities, growing medical tourism, rising focus on infection prevention, and expanding adoption of high-quality hospital gowns continue to drive market growth.

Africa's market reached USD 0.11 billion in 2025. Expanding healthcare access, increasing investments in medical infrastructure, growing awareness of infection prevention, and rising demand for affordable protective medical apparel continue to create long-term growth opportunities across the region.

Angelica Corporation Cardinal Health Standard Textile Co., Inc. Medline Industries, Inc. AmeriPride Services Inc. 3M Virginia Hospital System Invenio Medline Owens & Minor, Inc. Mölnlycke Health Care Hartmann AG Kimberly-Clark Health Car

March 2026: Cardinal Health expanded its medical apparel portfolio with enhanced patient gown solutions designed to improve comfort, infection control, and workflow efficiency across hospitals and healthcare facilities. January 2026: Medline Industries expanded its patient apparel portfolio with new hospital gown designs featuring improved fabric performance, patient accessibility, and comfort-focused features for healthcare environments. October 2025: Mölnlycke Health Care expanded its healthcare textile solutions portfolio with advanced protective and patient care apparel products designed to support hygiene and infection prevention practices. August 2025: Angelica Corporation expanded its healthcare linen and apparel management services, supporting hospitals with improved patient gown supply solutions and textile management systems.