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Mongolia's Khurelsukh Pushes Global Climate Action at UN Assembly
(MENAFN) Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh called Tuesday for stronger international cooperation to tackle climate change and other pressing environmental challenges facing the globe.
Addressing the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Khurelsukh emphasized the need for nations to join forces on sustainable development and environmental protection, underscoring the escalating toll of climate change worldwide.
He pointed out that Mongolia has been actively championing this agenda on the global stage, noting that the country has consequently served as host to a number of international events tied to the cause.
Khurelsukh also highlighted growing global interest in nomadic culture, citing the designation of several significant historic sites in Mongolia as UNESCO World Heritage sites.
Mongolia has made environmental policy and climate action a cornerstone of its foreign agenda, notably through its "Billion Trees" initiative. The country also hosted the 17th session of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (COP17) this past August.
Addressing the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Khurelsukh emphasized the need for nations to join forces on sustainable development and environmental protection, underscoring the escalating toll of climate change worldwide.
He pointed out that Mongolia has been actively championing this agenda on the global stage, noting that the country has consequently served as host to a number of international events tied to the cause.
Khurelsukh also highlighted growing global interest in nomadic culture, citing the designation of several significant historic sites in Mongolia as UNESCO World Heritage sites.
Mongolia has made environmental policy and climate action a cornerstone of its foreign agenda, notably through its "Billion Trees" initiative. The country also hosted the 17th session of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (COP17) this past August.
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